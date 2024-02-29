8 Best celebrity appearances in Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is bursting with star power. This crime drama series starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez boasts of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. From Meryl Streep to Jesse Williams, this show has kept the audience on their toes throughout its three seasons, with great actors joining the cast list at every opportunity.

This hilariously quirky show revolves around three strangers living in the same New York City apartment who bond over their love of true crime. But when they get embroiled in a murder in their building, they must put their knowledge to good use and investigate.

With a fourth season confirmed for the hit show, let's look at eight celebrity appearances that had us in a chokehold.

8 celebrities on the cast list of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building

1) Meryl Streep

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors of all time. Fans were exhilarated at her addition to this crime show. She appeared in seven episodes of the series as Loretta Durkin, a scatterbrained actress.

Meryl Streep is known for her work in Kramer vs Kramer, The Bridges of Madison County, and The Devil Wears Prada, amongst others.

2) Paul Rudd

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

Paul Rudd is a well-known face in the world of films and television. Playing Ben Glenroy, Paul Rudd has appeared in nine episodes of the series. The actor, known to play likable characters, has flipped the narrative with Ben Glenroy. His character is slightly antagonistic and untrustworthy, making his appearance more layered than a cameo.

Paul Rudd is known for playing Ant-Man in the Marvel franchise, with his other credits being The Perks of Being a Wallflower and This is the End, amongst other credits.

3) Jane Lynch

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

Jane Lynch's presence enhances the comedic element of the show immensely. Her cameo, though brief, is one of impact. Fans were excited to see the actor join the A-lists of this show. Jane Lynch's character is a stunt double for Charles named Sazz Pataki. She appears in five episodes of the show.

Jane Lynch is also known for her musical comedy series Glee, for which she won a Primetime Emmy award.

4) Nathan Lane

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

Fans have appreciated the comedian's addition to the series. He appears in five episodes of the show as Teddy Dimas. Nathan Lane's character is a friend of Oliver's and appears in seasons 1 and 2. He also owns Dimas Delis, the sponsor of Only Murders in the Building podcast.

Nathan Lane's credits include Beau Is Afraid, Modern Family, and The Gilded Age.

5) Da'Vine Joy Randolph

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

The award-winning actor starred in the series as Detective Donna Williams. The star of The Holdovers, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, adds a new dimension to the show. Her character appears in eight episodes of the series as the lead detective of the Tim Kono murder cases.

The actor is known for her work in This is Us, The Lost City, and Dolemite is My Name.

6) Tina Fey

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

The writer-actor's inclusion in this eccentric murder mystery created waves. One of the most well-known comics on TV, Tina Fey, appeared in nine episodes of Only Murders in the Building. Her character, Cinda Canning, is a recurring character in the series. Cinda is the host of the true-crime podcast All is Not Okay in Oklahoma.

Tina Fey is known for her work in 30 Rock, Mean Girls, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

7) Cara Delevingne

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

The model and actor Cara Delevingne stars as Alice Banks in this out-of-the-box murder mystery. Although many appearances in the series are brief, Cara's character forms a major part of the narrative in season 2. A sophisticated gallery artist, Cara Delevingne's character is a former love interest of Mabel Mora, aka Selena Gomez.

The actor's credits include Suicide Squad, Paper Towns, and Anna Karenina.

8) Jesse Williams

A still from Only Murders in the Building (Image via Hulu)

The Tony-award-winning actor plays Tobert in the series. The actor's portrayal of Tobert has impressed fans, with some demanding him to be a recurring character. Tobert is a documentarian who helps Mabel in her crime-solving quest. Although the character's initial intentions were unknown, later episodes saw him develop a great bond with Mabel.

Jesse Williams is credited for his work in The Cabin in the Woods, Grey's Anatomy, and Brooklyn's Finest.

These celebrity appearances on Only Murders in the Building have made this show a great treat for lovers of the crime comedy genre. Season 4 is expected to premiere on Hulu in mid to late 2024, and all previous seasons are available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.