7 greatest movie performances by Meryl Streep, ranked

Meryl Streep is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors in the world. Her command over the craft has earned her numerous accolades including 3 Academy Awards, 2 BAFTAs, and 9 Golden Globe awards.

Born on June 22, 1949, Mary Louise "Meryl" Streep attended Yale School of Drama. Once graduated, she took to the theatre in New York to showcase her immeasurable talent. Within a year, her film The Deer Hunter earned her an Academy Award nomination. Meryl Streep's unique approach to acting in over 66 films has earned her the unofficial title of "the best actor of the generation".

So if you're intrigued to explore her best work, read on as we look at 7 performances by the actor starting from the very best.

7 performances that earned Meryl Streep a place on the pedestal, ranked

1) Sophie’s Choice (1982)

A still from Defending Your Life (image via Universal Pictures)

Sophie's Choice revealed to the world the expanse of Streep's talent. In a movie that rests entirely on her performance, the actor embodies the various forms and versions of Sophie to the brim. Her character is sexy, sad, woeful, and in love all at the same time. Sophie is played with great empathy by the actor making this film one of her best performances to date.

The plot of the film follows Sophie, a Nazi concentration camp survivor who finds happiness in Nathan, an American Jew. But their relationship is haunted by the ghosts of her past and his obsession with the Holocaust.

2) Adaptation. (2002)

A film directed by Spike Jonze and written by Charlie Kaufman, Adaptation, sees Meryl Streep in her breeziest form. Unlike any of the other performances, Streep's character in this film lets loose. Her casual demeanor is a charming quality that aids the film in exploring heavier concepts of life. Playing a New Yorker writer who feels slightly adrift in the world, Meryl Streep conveys her natural and authentic self. The film also stars Tilda Swinton, Nicholas Cage, and John Cusack.

The plot of the film follows a writer who is in a rut while adapting the non-fiction novel The Orchid Thief by Susan Orlean.

3) Defending Your Life (1992)

A still from Defending Your Life (Image via Warner Bros.)

A comedy by Albert Brooks, Defending Your Life is a classic. This film puts Meryl Streep's comedic expertise to good use. Her character, Julia is delightfully daring and funny. The actor's well-timed dialogue delivery punctuates the film with charm and vigor. Julia is played with such ease which lets the audience fall in love with her. As Julia in Defending Your Life, Meryl has delivered one of the most iconic performances of her career.

The plot of the film reads,

"In an afterlife way-station resembling a major city, the lives of the recently deceased are examined in a court-like setting."

3) Silkwood (1983)

A still from Silkwood (Image via 20th Century Films)

Meryl Streep starred as Karen Silkwood in this film. As a midwestern woman working in a factory, Streep disappeared into the skin of her character. The actor is unrecognizable as Karen and delivers a gritty performance filled with strength and resilience. The film does a great job of shining light on Karen's plight which allows Streep to stun the audience with her acting. The film is directed by Mike Nichols and stars Kurt Russell alongside Streep.

The story of the film revolves around Karen Silkwood, a worker at a plutonium factory who believes she and her co-workers are being slowly poisoned by the radiation at the factory.

4) Kramer vs Kramer (1979)

A still from Kramer vs Kramer (Image via Columbia Pictures)

This Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep film is a tear-jerker. Streep plays the role of a mother and a wife to perfection. The film does not stick the actors to the assigned roles but lets them flourish in being humane. Meryl dazzles as a woman tired of her absent husband. She makes the audience hate her for leaving but always shows her side of the story as well. The tenderness with which the actor communicates with her son makes this film a triumphant portrayal of a family drama.

Earning Meryl her first Oscar, the plot of the film reads,

"After his wife leaves him, a work-obsessed Manhattan advertising executive is forced to learn long-neglected parenting skills, but a heated custody battle over the couple's young son deepens the wounds left by the separation."

5) The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

A still from The Bridges of Madison County (Image via Warner Bros)

Meryl Streep in a romance is a delight to watch. The love that is reflected in her eyes as Francesca can rarely be replicated by any other actor. Streep's filmography may be vast, but audiences have a special place in their heart for her performance in this film. Raw and transparent, she thrives as Francesca. With this role, Streep reminds the audience of her versatility as an actor. The film is co-starred and directed by Clint Eastwood.

The film revolves around photographer Robert Kincaid and Francesca Johnson during the 4 days of their affair.

6) The Post (2017)

Fiery and resolute, Meryl Streep shines in The Post as Kay Graham. Playing the first female newspaper publisher, Meryl's command over the craft is visible in this movie. Her grief due to her husband's suicide and her determined quiet demeanor are both shown in various mixtures throughout the film. Paired with Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep delivers a performance of a lifetime.

This Steven Spielberg-directed film followed a cover-up by the US government during the Vietnam War and a newspaper hellbent on publishing the details of it.

7) The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

A still from The Devil Wears Prada (Image via 20th Century Fox)

A film made iconic by the actor, The Devil Wears Prada showed Meryl Streep in a light the audience has never seen before. Streep plays Miranda, editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine. Miranda's cool terrorizing look and glaze-eyed disappointment immediately pull the audience in. Streep manages to create an aura of respect for the character which helps the movie create an antagonistic character for the audience to hate.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, the plot of the film reads,

"A smart but sensible new graduate lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine."

Meryl Streep's contribution to cinema is vast and incomparable. These 7 titles prove her versatility and greatness in her craft.