"The pain in my right arm was pretty bad" - When 'Elvis' actor Kurt Russell's injury cut short his remarkable Minor League baseball stint

Known for his portrayal of rock superstar Elvis Presley in Elvis (1979), actor Kurt Russell has had a long and distinguished career. Although Russell has found more success on the big screen, he also spent his fair share of time on the diamond.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1951, Russell began acting from an early age. After a few minor roles, Russell was signed to a 10-year contract with Walt Disney in 1966. In his first film, Follow Me Boys!, despite only being 15 years of age, Kurt Russell displayed the maturity and poise for acting that came to define him.

Russell also loved baseball. Like his father before him, Russell embarked on a baseball career as a youngster. In 1971, he began playing for the Bend Rainbows, who were affiliated with the California Angels.

A second baseman, Russell tore his rotator cuff in 1973 playing for the El Paso Sun Kings. After his injury, Russell began to play for the Portland Mavericks of the Northwest League. Although his father owned the team, Russell's injury continued to plague him and ended up forcing him into early retirement from the sport.

""I wasn't really serious about acting - I was serious about baseball." ~ actor Kurt Russell (Portland Mavericks)" - Old Time Hardball

In a 2019 interview with Minor League Baseball, Kurt Russell reflected on his short but eventful time playing baseball. According to the Emmy nominee, the injury was too prohibitive for him to carry on, and spelled the end to his athletic career:

"I was trying to turn a double play at second base and a runner came in high and hit me hard. The pain in my right arm was pretty bad."

At the time of his injury, the young Russell was hitting .563/.588/.938 with a home runs and 4 RBIs about a week into the season. While Russell would have obviously liked to keep playing, things seem to have worked out just fine as part of his plan B.

Kurt Russell's injury may have been a silver lining

Both baseball players and actors must live under constant threat of being tossed aside for a replacement. Kurt Russell found himself in the unique situation of having to do both.

Although his life turned out much better than most injured minor league players, the experience undoubtedly contributed to the humility that Russell has carried through his life.

