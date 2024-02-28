Only Murders in the Building season 4 gets thrilling update as Eva Longoria adds to the cast 

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building season 4 welcomed Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria in a recurring role. According to a report by Variety, the actress has been cast in a recurring role alongside main actors Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in the Disney+ and Hulu murder mystery comedy.

Along with Longoria, Molly Shannon is the latest confirmed newcomer to the popular comedy series for the upcoming season. Additionally, Meryl Streep is scheduled to reprise her season 3 role. Longoria role and most of the narrative details in Only Murders in the Building season 4 remain anonymous.

However, it is certain that before their return to New York, the principal characters will visit Los Angeles during Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Who is Eva Longoria in Only Murders in the Building season 4 explained?

Eva Longoria gained widespread recognition for her prominent role in the critically acclaimed ABC drama Desperate Housewives, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2006. In addition to her stardom in The Young and the Restless and Telenovela, she is renowned for her executive production of the latter.

Longoria also serves as an executive producer for the Apple TV+ series Land of Women, where she will eventually appear. In recent years, she has become a prominent executive producer, having contributed to developin programs such as Devious Maids, Grand Hotel, and Gordita Chronicles.

Additionally, she has directed several episodes and a number of other television programs. In 2023, she debuted as a feature director with the film Flamin' Hot.

Potential cast in Only Murders in the Building season 4

Based on Hulu's announcement, Steve Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver), and Selena Gomez (Mabel) are expected to reprise their roles as the lead trio characters. Meryl Streep will also be returning. According to Deadline, the Oscar winner will reprise her role as Loretta Durkin. However, additional information is confidential, and the remaining ensemble members are unconfirmed.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Williams), Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard), Ryan Broussard (Will Putnam), Tina Fey (Cinda Canning), Jackie Hoffman (Uma), and Jason Veasey (Jonathan) are all expected to be present.

Even though it would be fantastic to see guest actors from the previous season, such as Matthew Broderick and Paul Rudd, return for more, that remains unclear.

What can we expect from Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Expand Tweet

The season 3 finale sets up the next plotline as they run out of alcohol at the opening night celebration of Oliver's musical. Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who portrays Charles's body double, stops by Charles's residence to retrieve an additional bottle of wine.

However, she appears to have been murdered through the window upon her arrival (a gunshot wound is visible through the glass in a close-up). Sazz is fatally wounded when he collapses to the ground in Charles' kitchen. In Only Murders in the Building season 4, the group will undoubtedly have to determine who murdered Sazz and why and whether Charles was the intended victim.

Additionally, there is potential for improvement in the characters' personal affairs. For professional reasons, Tobert and Loretta, Mabel and Oliver's romantic partners, relocate to Los Angeles. This explores the possibility of the characters embarking on a long-distance relationship.

While the tenures of the partners on Only Murders in the Building are brief, it is not impossible for these two individuals (along with Charles' ex-fiancée Joy) to resurface in Only Murders in the Building season 4.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is expected to premiere on Hulu in mid to late 2024. However, the first three seasons are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar.