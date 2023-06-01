Eva Longoria reacts to Georgina Rodriguez’s post as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend refers to Hollywood star as an inspiration 

Renowned American actress Eva Longoria has provided a heartwarming reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s Instagram post. Her comment arrived as Georgina called the legendary actress an inspiration following their meeting at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)” star Georgina Rodriguez and “Desperate Housewives” heroine Eva Longoria both attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which was held between May 16 and May 27. They were pictured sitting together, and later, Georgina uploaded the said snap as an Instagram Story, calling Eva an inspiration.

She wrote:

“My inspiration. The most beautiful of them all.”

Georgina also took to Instagram to share a few snaps of the event, thanking Cannes’ red carpet jeweler Chopard and photographer Nicolas Gerardin for taking excellent images of her.

She wrote:

“Thank you @chopard for such an amazing night ✨💎 And special thank you to @nicolasgerardin for capturing all these wonderful moments ✨”

Her inspiration, Eva Longoria was one of the first commenters, with the Hollywood star admiring the Spanish-Argentine diva’s beauty.

Eva Longoria's comment on Georgina's post

She commented:

“Beautiful ❤️”

Longoria, who has also appeared in hit projects such as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “John Wick”, is currently working as the protagonist of her show, “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico.” Georgina Rodriguez, on the other hand, could return to Netflix with the third season of her show. The second season of Soy Georgina has been received quite positively by fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez reacts to news of Thiago Alcantara’s wife’s pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is a social media butterfly, with her never missing a beat to react to what is happening in her circle. So, it did not come as a surprise when she promptly congratulated Thiago Alcantara and his wife Julia Vigas after the couple announced their pregnancy.

Vigas took to Instagram to share the merry news, writing:

“The family is growing!! Can’t wait to have you with us.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend responded, saying:

“Ohhh congratulations family ♥️🤰🏼”

Georgina congratulates Thiago Alcantara's family

The Liverpool star and his wife already have two beautiful children, Siena and Gabriela.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina also have two children of their own and are co-parenting three of Ronaldo’s biological offspring.

