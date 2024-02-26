"Looks 65 years old" Selena Gomez receives fan criticism over SAG Awards look

Selena Gomez recently graced the SAG Awards 2024, and her appearance at the event has stirred mixed reactions across the internet. The actress opted for a white empire-style strappy evening gown, showcasing a dewy and radiant complexion that became a standout moment at the SAG Awards 2024.

The online community was divided, with some showering positive compliments, while others expressed reservations about her choice. One Instagram user commented:

“Looks 65 years old”

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards showcased her enduring influence, sparking discussions not only about her talent but also her choice of fashion on the red carpet.

Netizens react to Selena Gomez's SAG Awards 2024 look

The SAG Awards, held on 24 February 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, featured Gomez in a stunning white shimmery dress from Versace. As the Only Murders in the Building star walked the red carpet, netizens flooded social media with critical opinions on her attire and appearance.

This isn't the first time Selena Gomez has faced scrutiny over her public appearance. At the 2023 Golden Globes, she received body-shaming comments after wearing a strapless Valentino gown with puff sleeves.

In response to the online chatter, Gomez addressed the criticisms through an Instagram Live session. Despite facing negativity, Gomez has remained resilient and committed to promoting body positivity.

Selena Gomez's health struggles over the years

Selena Gomez has been transparent about her mental health struggles, revealing her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020 during an Instagram Live conversation with Miley Cyrus. Additionally, Gomez has dealt with anxiety and depression.

In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus, an autoimmune disease. In her commitment to mental health advocacy, Gomez co-founded WonderMind in 2021, aiming to normalize conversations about mental well-being.

She emphasizes the importance of group therapy as a supportive tool for individuals facing similar challenges. As she makes waves in various fields, from acting to music and advocacy, Gomez remains a resilient figure, inspiring fans worldwide.

Busy awards season and new single

The multi-talented star actively participated in the awards season, attending prestigious events like the Golden Globes and Emmys. Amidst her awards season engagements, Gomez also released new music and launched body-care products for her brand, Rare Beauty.

Recently, she announced her latest single, Love On, on Instagram, following a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The track was released on February 22, 2024.