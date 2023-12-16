Why do people hate Benny Blanco? Viral thread on list of music producer's controversies emerges amid Selena Gomez romance 

A long thread on X (formerly known as Twitter) exposing Benny Blanco’s questionable mindset has gone viral on December 15. Ever since Selena Gomez publicly announced her romance with the 35-year-old music producer last week, the internet, even her fans have been in shock.

However, rather than congratulating the “Single Soon” hitmaker on her newfound love, fans have been wary of their relationship. Many have voiced their opinions about Blanco not being good enough for Selena. But the singer has only shut down the negative comments and doubled down on her claim by continuing to sing high praises of Blanco.

Selena Gomez defended her relationship with Benny Blanco in the past few days. (Image via X/Selena Gomez Charts)

Due to her defending the record producer blindly, fans and other people on the internet have come to criticize her. In the wake of all this backlash, Selena Gomez Charts, a profile dedicated to sharing updates about the singer, posted a series of tweets on Benny Blanco.

The Virginia-born producer was previously condemned over claims that he called Selena out in 2020. Over the years, he has also been indulged in several strange internet shenanigans. This led fans to have a hard time seeing him as Selena’s boyfriend.

Viral thread on X listing Benny Blanco's controversies over the years

The viral thread exposing Blanco's controversial posts. (Image via X/Selena Gomez Charts)

Like a bombshell revelation, Selena Gomez Charts listed some problematic posts by Blanco on X yesterday. The account wrote in the caption:

"Meet the weird and disturbing behavior of Selena Gomez's boyfriend"

The first screenshot in the thread belongs to a tweet by Blanco from 2011. Although the context is unknown, he called Israel amazing and mentioned Drake, adding the rapper makes him proud to be Jewish. Selena Gomez Charts called Blanco a 'zionist' in reference to this tweet.

Blanco's tweet referring to his Jewish heritage. (Image via X/Selena Gomez Charts)

The next tweet includes a TikTok video posted by Blanco where a dog is seen walking around with his visibly large phall*s. The producer added the subtext "like father like dog", implying the dog shares this similar trait with his owner — in this context, with Blanco. The X account accused Benny Blanco of s*xualizing the dog in this video which he reportedly shared only a month ago.

In the third tweet, Selena Gomez Charts shared two more TikTok videos shared by Blanco in the past. Both of these are related to fellat*o. Further tweets include the 35-year-old making a joke about a man posing as a crucifixes Jesus Christ. The X account claimed that Blanco was disrespecting and mocking Christianity in these clips.

Next was another old tweet by Blanco, posted in 2011 where he seemingly wrote some s*xist comments. He compared meeting a jew who never tasted pickle to a pr*stitute who is a virgin.

Other TikTok content from Benny Blanco. (Image via X/Selena Gomez Charts)

Blanco was then said to have some questionable and disgusting choices of content when it comes to posting on TikTok. He shared a video where it was shown through anatomical diagrams how stool and urine are separated from each other. In another seemingly distasteful clip, Blanco shared a 'POV' of the toilet bowl when someone is using the bathroom.

The next screenshot showed how Benny Blanco wrote Icelandic singer Björk does not look good as she enters the age of 50. He is also accused of being homophobic as seen from two other past tweets where he used the "f-word". Selena Gomez Charts further labeled him "xenophobic" because of his one tweet where he used the term "Mexican lesbian" in a humiliating tone.

Blanco's apparent homophobia. (Image via X/@Selena Gomez Charts)

The rest of the questionable internet behavior put out by Benny Blanco included his alleged "obsession" with Justin Bieber and his friendship with Scooter Braun. Selena Gomez Charts called the singer out for dating Blanco, who is friends with Braun — the person who negatively affected Taylor Swift's career.

While many are still unable to see Selena and Benny Blanco's relationship in a positive light, the 31-year-old singer is not shying away from jumping into her boyfriend's defense.