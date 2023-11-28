Who is Samuel Krost? Fans defend Selena Gomez from Zionist accusations as Israel flag dancing video goes viral 

YOn November 26, singer, songwriter, and actress Selena Gomez made headlines after she attended the wedding of her former boyfriend Samuel Krost in the French capital, Paris.

However, that wasn’t why she became trending over social media platforms. In a now-viral video from the same wedding, netizens allegedly spotted her dancing under an Israeli flag with the bridegroom. As a result, Zionist accusations arose online against the Good For You songstress.

However, her fans came to her defense and suggested that she left the wedding and wasn’t really present during the alleged Zionist dance. In the wake of this, the identity of Samuel Krost has also come under focus.

All you need to know about Samuel Krost, the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez

According to Famous Birthdays, Samuel Krost is the former boyfriend of Selena Gomez, whom she dated for a few months and split in January 2016 (as per Seventeen). He is also an Instagram influencer known for his travel vlogs. He is a 30-year-old New Jersey native. He has three siblings and is reportedly friends with Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi.

Previously he worked in sales and merchandizing for men’s luxury apparel brands Helmut Lang and Onia LLC. The alumnus of New York University has a cum laude bachelor’s degree in business and passed with Dean’s List honors.

A July 2019 interview with the Observer revealed that he was also Fyre Festival’s booking manager who founded the streetwear brand, named after himself, Krost.

In fact, the brand launch became famous after Samuel collaborated with the gun reform student organization March for Our Lives for his first collection ‘First Semester’ to raise awareness about gun violence.

Since then, all his launches have focused on community and social change as well as gender-neutral themes.

Exploring, in brief, the latest Selena Gomez controversy

On Sunday, Selena Gomez attended the wedding of her ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost at a chateau in Condecourt, Paris, as per Daily Mail. He got married to Esther Shemia.

Gomez was spotted at the wedding venue wearing a black gown, clubbed with a pair of black open-toed stiletto heels and a black fur overcoat.

A video from the wedding has now gone viral which shows the bridegroom and the guests dancing under the flag of Israel. While Selena Gomez could not be seen in the footage, many assumed that she too was present during the alleged Zionist wedding dance.

Here are some of her fans dismissing all speculations and clearing the air that the Murders in the Building actress left the wedding before the dance reportedly happened.

The reactions are from the comment section of @selenagcharts' tweet on the same.

For those uninitiated, Selena and Samuel were on good terms and have been friends since 2019, even though their relationship ended in 2016. Before that, they dated briefly in 2015, however, neither of them confirmed the relationship at that time.

According to Daily Mail, Gomez, who has previously dated stars such as Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, and Zayn Malik, is now casually dating as confirmed by an insider source.