"He's a good friend of the Biebers and shaded Selena": Video of Benny Blanco allegedly throwing shade at Selena Gomez resurfaces

In late October 2020, record producer Benny Blanco appeared on the Zach Sang Show and reportedly took a dig at actress-singer Selena Gomez, by dragging in the name of her former boyfriend Justin Bieber and saying he is “not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists.”

Now, in the wake of Selena Gomez cryptically confirming her relationship with Benny Blanco, the video of the latter allegedly throwing shade at the former has resurfaced on the internet.

For those uninitiated, last week, Selena Gomez liked the celebrity news fan account PopFaction’s Instagram post with the caption, “RUMOR: #SelenaGomez is rumored to be dating music producer #BennyBlanco.”

Selena Gomez claps back at people in the comments

In October 2020, music producer Benny Blanco collaborated with Justin Bieber on the latter’s song Lonely. The hit number was reportedly based on Justin’s break-up with Selena Gomez, after dating her from 2010 to 2018, alongside his experience with fame and success at a young age.

A few days after the track's release, Benny Blanco sat for an interview on the Zach Sang Show where he stated that his friend and music collaborator Justin Bieber wasn’t a “cookie-cutter” star. Netizens later interpreted the comment as a shade towards Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena.

“Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single, and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff,” Blanco stated.

It was around the same time that Selena Gomez launched her cosmetics brand Rare Beauty, making her fans further believe that Blanco took a dig at the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Meanwhile, others defended Benny Blanco by pointing out that he worked with Selena for her 2019 song I Can’t Get Enough, and the duo shared a healthy professional relationship.

All you need to know about Selena Gomez confirming dating Benny Blanco

Last week, Selena Gomez finally broke her silence on dating speculation with Benny Blanco. She first went and liked @popfaction’s Instagram post which said she was rumored to be in a relationship with the music producer.

Later, when the same source posted “Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that she is in a relationship,” she liked and commented “facts” underneath it. Around the same time, she also took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture cuddling up with a man, with his face barely exposed, but enough for fans to confirm that it was Benny Blanco.

Not only that, but when netizens took a dig at her relationship on PopFaction’s Instagram posts, she defended it with comments like:

Meanwhile, Gomez also commented with a winky face emoji on one of her fan accounts (@syrian_selenator) on Instagram wondering whether she finally got together with her crush or not. A few months back, during the shoot of her reality show Selena + Chef, the Stars Dance songstress hinted that he had a crush on someone.

As per Elle, Blanco and Gomez began following each other on Instagram recently. She even promoted Blanco’s latest cookbook on her Instagram Story and liked and commented on posts on his account.

The source also noted that Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey also began following Blanco on Instagram lately, while Blanco posted a love note (allegedly having her handwriting) from his “girlfriend” on his Instagram Story with a woman sleeping in the background, and bearing a resemblance to Selena Gomez.

He was also present at Selena’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit in October as well as her 31st birthday party, as per Koimoi. People noted that the duo collaborated on her latest hit number Single Soon.

Now, in the wake of the confirmation, the 2020 clip where Benny Blanco allegedly threw shade at Selena Gomez has resurfaced on the internet.