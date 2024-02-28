Eugene Levy joins Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building season 4 

Only Murders in the Building is all set to return with a new season soon, bringing back the iconic trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. This time, they will be joined by Schitt's Creek star and creator Eugene Levy. According to sources, the veteran actor will take up a recurring role.

For now, many of the cast members of the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building have been announced, including Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon. However, the details of the roles have been kept strictly under wraps up till now.

The show has a history of bringing huge names to the table, which included Sting in Season 1, Amy Schumer in Season 2, and Matthew Broderick, Meryl Streep, and Paul Rudd in Season 3.

Who is Eugene Levy?

Eugene Levy is a Canadian-born actor and comedian who has been active on the scene since 1969. The 77-year-old actor began his career with the Canadian television sketch series SCTV (1976–1984), which also earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Over his long career, he has been a part of multiple plays, films, and TV shows, alongside his conquest in the comedy world.

He was renowned and respected in Hollywood, but things changed for the better with Schitt's Creek, a show that Eugene Levy co-created with his son Dan Levy. The father-son duo also starred in the show, which ran for six seasons and found great critical and commercial acclaim. It also became the first Canadian comedy series to be nominated for a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series.

Schitt's Creek also starred Eugene's daughter and Dan's sister, Sarah Levy.

More about Only Murders in the Building season 4

Like the previous seasons of the show, the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will follow another thrilling murder case that was revealed at the end of the previous season.

This time, the victim will be Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ (Steve Martin) longtime stunt double. This means that the fourth season will likely put more focus on Charles, like the first season did on Mabel (played by Gomez).

While most plot details are still blurry and the three cast members who are confirmed have already been mentioned earlier, the only interesting thing to know about the fourth season is its theme.

According to showrunner John Hoffman, the fourth season will explore consequences. He told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can’t be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about."

Of course, more details about Only Murders in the Building season 4 are expected to drop very soon.