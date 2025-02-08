"All they can talk about is Emilia Pérez" — Comedian George Lopez calls out Hollywood for being silent on Trump’s mass deportations

On Friday, February 7, 2025, comedian George Lopez appeared on BigBoyTV and touched on a number of topics, including Trump's mass deportations. During the conversation, Big Boy asked the comedian, who himself is of Mexican descent, whether he was concerned with the given scenario, to which Lopez jokingly said that he wouldn't be if he "didn't talk so much."

Big Boy highlighted the several executive orders that the president passed since his tenure started. The comedian then began talking about Trump's mass deportations and said:

"When the only promise you keep is to mass deportations, not I'm gonna lower the prices of groceries,' no. You can't get an egg anymore, there's some bird flu... I think the mass deportation thing is crazy."

George Lopez then mentioned:

"This is how fractured our culture is. You got a guy making mass deportation things destroying lives, all they can talk about is Emilia Pérez & Selena Gomez, not nothing about the actual people themselves."

The comedian further stated that there had been an "upper hand" with immense power making an entire community go silent. He particularly referred to Hollywood and claimed that the industry is "silent" on such matters.

Lopez then claimed that he believed that people were more concerned about their own selves, rather than thinking about the greater good. For the unversed. George Lopez was born to Frieda and Anatasio Lopez, who was a migrant worker.

"It's driving him nuts they're not deporting more people"— A source said about President Donald Trump

Since taking office, President Trump has made significant changes in the immigration policies, which reportedly affected a huge number of immigrants. As reported by AFSC, on February 3, 2025, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, aka ICE, got instructions to meet a quota of 1,200 to 1,500 arrests per day. This has further led to a number of raids all across the US.

The ICE initially was prohibited from conducting raids from sensitive places like hospitals, schools, and religious spaces. The long-standing policy has, however, now been lifted. On January 27, a lawsuit was filed by five Quaker meetings in order to provide protection to immigrants from getting arrested from places of worship.

In an NBC News article, published on February 8, statements from a source familiar with Trump's thinking have been revealed. According to the source, the president is "angry" that the deportation numbers are not as high as he expected. The source said:

"It's driving him nuts they're not deporting more people."

In the meantime, Kush Desai, a White House spokesperson, stated that Trump is finally re-establishing a "no-nonsense enforcement of and respect for the immigration laws of the US." On January 28, the Department of Homeland Security announced deporting 7,300 illegal immigrants from the country. On Wednesday, February 5, about 104 Indians were deported back to India.

Reuters wrote about one of those deported Indians, Daler Singh, who got deported within three weeks of coming to the US without paperwork after spending $45K. Singh, whose hometown is Salempura, Punjab, claimed that he had exhausted all his life savings and his "dreams are shattered."

Authorities are yet to put out the exact numbers of deportations that have happened since Trump came to power.

