What did Selena Gomez say about deportation? Backlash surrounding viral crying video explained

On Monday, January 27, 2025, singer and actress Selena Gomez shared a video of her crying about mass deportations of undocumented immigrants across the USA.

Taking to her Instagram Story with the words, “I’m sorry” and a Mexican flag emoji written on it, the Disney alum was heard saying:

“I just wanna say I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

The post quickly went viral online. However, she removed her video after facing backlash and mockery. The 32-year-old replaced it with another IG Story. It had the words:

"Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people" written against a black background.

This, too, was subsequently deleted.

Exploring some of the viral criticism of Selena Gomez’s crying deportation video

For instance, English broadcaster, journalist, writer, talk show host, and media personality Piers Morgan took to the social networking site X and reshared Libs of TikTok’s post captioned “Selena Gomez breaks down crying over the deportation of criminals.” It also contained the concerned video.

"Posting yourself weeping over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is a new level of absurd celebrity narcissism," Morgan wrote.

Likewise, MAGA commentator, podcaster, and founder-CEO of TPUSA and TPAction Charlie Kirk also reposted Gomez’s clip and shared a lengthy caption.

“Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably amid ramped-up deportations of illegal aliens: ‘I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.’ ‘My people?’ Aren't you American?” Kirk asked.

He further wrote:

“Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans dead from fentanyl poisoning? Where were these tears over the 340,000 children who went missing after being trafficked over our border? Why wasn't there a breakdown for Rachel Nungary, Rachel Morin, or Laken Riley? I guess those Americans weren't "your people?”

Reporter, writer, and conservative political commentator Savanah Hernandez also called out Selena Gomez for “ugly crying” on social media about “current mass deportations” of “criminals,” and then filming and posting it.

Calling the Only Murders In the Building star “pathetic,” Hernandez further mentioned that an “out of touch celebrity” like Selena Gomez had “zero understanding” of how “dangerous” the country has become.

Fox News commentator and radio show host Tomi Lahren also took to X and slammed Gomez for being a "certified moron," adding, "This is why we don’t take our political advice from Disney child stars." Similarly, Sam Parker, who once ran for Senate, called for the deportation of Gomez.

Meanwhile, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan told Fox News during a live broadcast that those who had issues with the current ICE deportations of illegal immigrants could “go to Congress and change the law.”

“We’re going to do this operation without apology. We’re gonna make our community safer… It is all for the good of this nation. And we’re gonna keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward,” Homan noted.

He also shared that neither children nor families have been “arrested.” Instead, “public safety threats” and “national security threats” have been targeted.

Selena Gomez is a third-generation Mexican-American woman whose aunt and grandparents crossed the border in the 1970s. As a result, she has been an advocate for the immigration issue and even produced a Netflix documentary in 2019 called, Living Undocumented.

