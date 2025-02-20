Unmasked Review: Is the Disney+ series worth watching?

Disney+ action thriller Unmasked aired its final episode on February 19, 2025. Starring Kim Hye-soo, Jung Sung-il, and Joo Jong-hyuk, the drama followed investigative journalist Oh So-ryong (Kim Hye-soo), leader of Trigger, a show exposing unsolved crimes.

Ad

Jung Sung-il played Han Do, who initially resisted joining Trigger but later became its main producer.

Unmasked is a 12-episode action drama series with an engaging and thrilling plot with a thought-provoking portrayal of crime cases. Furthermore, top-tier performances by a stellar cast including Kim Hye-soo, Jung Sung-il, Joo Jong-hyuk, and more make Unmasked worth watching.

Ad

Trending

Unmasked Review: Kim Hye-soo's thriller action series leaves the viewers amazed

Unmasked started with a bang with a bunch of journalists trying to crack a crime case where Kim Hye-soo’s Oh So-ryong took the lead. Oh So-ryong is a strong headed woman with a sense of duty and justice which drives her to chase cases that seem to have no end and expose the criminals through the show named Trigger.

Ad

Kim Hye-soo, widely popular for her astonishing acting skills in shows like Signal, Under the Queen's Umbrella, Juvenile Justice, and more, once again came through with her role as Oh So-ryong. One may get a glimpse of her unforgiving judge character Shim Eun-seok from Juvenile Justice when she pursues a case.

Ad

On the other hand, The Glory star Jung Sung-il showcased a never-before-seen side through Han Do, who had a traumatic past and secrets to hide in the present. He is soft at heart and gets swayed by his feelings while working on a case. Han Do’s actions are opposite of Oh So-ryong despite having the same goal, which made him stand out from the rest of the characters in Trigger.

Ad

Although with their flaws, Unmasked characters are well written, for instance, the freelance junior producer Kang Gi-ho, depicted by Joo Jong-hyuk. Kang Gi-ho is flawed in a way, but his intentions are pure, which may make the viewers sympathize for him.

From the very beginning, the story gets the viewers hooked, and as it progresses, it brings in a whirlpool of emotions by showcasing intriguing crime cases with a touch of empathy for the victims. The series is definitely not for the weak hearted as it deals with cases that may bring out elicit reactions from the viewers.

Ad

Ad

On the downside, the chain of events in the drama is heavy to consume, which may make the viewers lose interest, especially in the second half of the show. However, the final case, which Oh So-ryong had been chasing for a long time, served as a focal point of Unmasked.

Some may not look forward to the end of the series due to its tedious nature, but the ending compensates for all the lacking parts. Writers wrapped up the first half marvelously by also leaving room for the chances of a second season.

Ad

Final verdict: If you enjoyed shows like Taxi Driver and are looking for a show to binge quickly, you must add Unmasked to your watchlist. Despite the viewers losing interest midway, the series does not disappoint with its holistic closure and should be given a chance by the viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback