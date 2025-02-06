Unmasked episodes 7 & 8 recap: Did Oh So-ryong crack the Choi Ho-seong stalker case?

Unmasked, starring Jung Sung-il, Kim Hye-soo, and more, aired episodes 7 and 8 on Wednesday, February 6, 2025, on Disney+. The thriller series tells the tale of an investigative journalist, Oh So-ryong, depicted by Kim Hye-soo. Oh So-ryong is the face of the show Trigger, which exposes dark crime cases unsolved by the cops.

Trigger is led by the main producer, Han Do, played by Jung Sung-il. In Unmasked episode 7, Han Do tried to justify his actions as Dr. Trigger, but he claimed that his account was hacked after the first comment he made. Oh So-ryong did not pay him attention and was not interested in his excuses.

On the other hand, Nam Ga-yeon's case gets complicated as the police revealed that her stalker was not Choi Ho-seong but a man hired by another person.

As this Unmasked episode progressed Oh So-ryong successfully revealed that Choi Ho-seong was the one behind Nam Ga-yeon's stalking case and that he did not have dissociative identity disorder.

Unmasked ep 7-8 recap: Oh So-So-ryong and Han Do delve deeper into Cha Seong-wook's missing case

In Unmasked episode 7, Choi Ho-seong called Oh So-ryong; he was revealed to be the first informant. When Oh So-ryong and Kang Gi-ho visited Choi Ho-seong at the hospital, he stated he did not even remember Nam Ga-yeon's face and wanted to get his treatment quickly. He gave Oh So-ryong his diagnosis report as a gift, and attacked a doctor and bit his ear.

Choi Ho-seong's report was written by Dr. An Myeong-seok, who received 6 billion KRW from his father for the facilities at the center. When Oh So-ryong confronted An Myeong-seok, he ran away and had no response. This made Oh So-ryong believe that the report was fake.

Oh So-ryong and Han Do moved forward to meet Choi Ge-on, Choi Ho-seong's father. On their way, Han Do apologized for his actions, and in return for forgiveness, Oh So-ryong asked him to not reveal his identity as Dr. Trigger to anyone.

They met Choi Ge-on, who appeared to be suspicious, making them believe that he may also be involved in Choi Ho-seong's crimes. The second informant, stalker Son Wu-kong, came forward to confess to KNS media. Son Wu-kong revealed that he never saw the person who hired him but believed that he would be a civil servant due to the fixed timings he contacted him.

This led Oh So-ryong to believe that Lee Mu-o, Nam Ga-yeon's boyfriend and fellow teacher, was the person who hired Son Wu-kong. She met him and learned that the information about Nam Ga-yeon's location he received was from another teacher, Kim Bo-mi.

Son Wu-kong's information about the person also hinted at Kim Bo-mi. Meanwhile, Hong Na-hee revealed that she had adopted Nam Ga-yeon's daughter and asked Oh So-ryong to not air the Trigger episode but she did not listen. For the final move, Oh So-ryong went to the hospital to meet Choi Ho-seong. He tried to put the blame on Lee Mu-o; previously, he stated that he had a fan outside.

He tried to show that Lee Mu-o was that fan, but when Oh So-ryong said that Lee Mu-o and Nam Ga-yeon got married that day, Choi Ho-seong was worked up. He started cursing Nam Ga-yeon, and suddenly his second personality came out. Oh So-ryong realized he was putting on a show because he remembered his memories as Choi Ho-seong.

At the end of Unmasked episode 7, Kim Bo-mi was revealed to be Choi Ho-seong's fan who planned the second stalking pattern. Furthermore, the episode concluded with Choi Ge-on taking Choi Ho-seong's life at the hospital. Oh So-ryong fired Baek Song-i due to the "Cha Seong-wook is alive", graffiti incident.

In Unmasked episode 8, Cho Hae-won revealed that she returned after 20 years to use Trigger to gain her father's attention and further claimed that she killed Cha Seong-wook. Han Do realized that Cho Hae-won lied about the witness and that she made up a story. The next day, Hong Na-hee rediscovered an old image of her, President Koo, Park Dae-young, and a former senior writer.

Hong Na-hee was suspicious about Park Dae-young and told Oh So-ryong to not trust anyone in Cha Seong-wook's case. Furthermore, she revealed that President Koo was also a part of Trigger 20 years ago and gave her information about another former Trigger member, Ma Seong-cheon.

On the other hand, Oh So-ryong confronted Park Dae-young for not speaking up against President Koo; she learned about his financial condition and his father's illness. She decided that she would continue to go against President Koo even if Park Dae-young does not help her.

As the Unmasked episode progressed, Oh So-ryong and Park Dae-young learned about a witness in the case who was Cha Seong-wook's dog. This left them in shock as Cha Seong-wook was murdered and not just missing. Ma Seong-cheon revealed that President Koo, who was a rookie producer back then, ran away with Cha Seong-wook's tape before the episode aired.

Oh So-ryong believed that the tape may have an important clue to the case and confronted President Koo. She gave him a chance to come clean, but he refused. Oh So-ryong didn't back down and promised that she'd air the episode. As Unmasked episode 8 progressed, Park Dae-young revealed that he had given the animal communicator's contact to President Koo back then.

Han Do, along with Kang Gi-ho, interviewed the communicator, learning that Cha Seong-wook's dog witnessed his murder. However, the murderer's identity was not revealed. President Koo also visited a vet doctor, as he had killed the dog years ago. Koo tried to send the vet abroad because he didn't want to leave any room for evidence.

On the other hand, Han Do got an interview with Choi Ho-seong's prosecutor. With this, Kang Gi-ho led a follow-up episode focusing on the prosecutor's crime. By the end of Unmasked episode 8, Oh So-ryong showcased Cha Seong-wook's AI-created video to his father on a big screen in public. She sent the same AI video to Cho Hae-won and told her to meet her. Cho Hae-won responded with a yes to meet Oh So-ryong.

The epilogue of Unmasked episode 8 depicted a scene where President Koo was watching an old interview of Cho Hae-won. All eight episodes of Unmasked are available on Disney+.

