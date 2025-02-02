Love Scout episode 9 recap: Did Yu Eun-ho learn about his connection with Kang Ji-yun's father?

Love Scout aired episode 9 on Saturday, February 2, 2025, on SBS. The drama stars Lee Jun-hyuk, Han Ji-min, Kim Do-hoon, and Kim Yoon-hye. It follows the story of Kang Ji-yun (Han Ji-min), the CEO of an up-and-coming search firm, Peoplez, and her secretary, Yu Eun-ho (Lee Jun-hyuk). The story takes a huge turn when they fall for each other and become a significant part of each other's lives.

In Love Scout episode 9, Kang Ji-yun thought Yu Eun-ho was looking down on her when he took her side in front of Chairman Woo. However, he apologized and explained that he was only trying to protect her in the best way possible.

The next day, Woo Jeong-hoon (Kim Yoon-hye) also apologized to Kang Ji-yun on behalf of his father. He further advised her to not become Chairman Woo's nemesis and use his investment.

Trending

When Woo Jeong-hoon asked if Yu Eun-ho was more than just a secretary to her, Kang Ji-yun responded that they were dating.

As the Love Scout episode progressed, Yu Eun-ho learned that Kang Ji-yun's father, Kang Gyeong-tae, was the one who saved him from the fire when he was a kid.

Love Scout ep 9 recap: Woo Jeong-hoon learns Yu Eun-ho is Jung Su-hyeon's unrequited love

Love Scout episode 9 showcased that Peoplez CEO Kang Ji-yun and Career Way CEO Kim Hye-jin (Park Bo-kyung) were given the opportunity to find a CEO best fit for the company NEXT. After the meeting, Kim Hye-jin tried to make insulting remarks about Kang Ji-yun.

She further mocked her and Yu Eun-ho, saying she was playing around with her secretary. However, Yu Eun-ho defended Kang Ji-yun, saying that Kim Hye-jin should watch out as she would want to have someone like Kang Ji-yun as her competitor.

Meanwhile, Woo Jeong-hoon confronted his father, Chairman Woo, and told him not to mess with Kang Ji-yun. Chairman Woo asked him to return home and stated that Woo Jeong-hoon was an investment in Peoplez.

He further said that if Kang Ji-yun is not ready to become his daughter-in-law and is incompetent, then he should pull out his investment.

Woo Jeong-hoon was frustrated, returned to the office, and met Yu Eun-ho there. He asked Yu Eun-ho to go to dinner with him.

Woo Jeong-hoon got drunk and told Yu Eun-ho to protect Kang Ji-yun since they both like each other. Woo Jeong-hoon was way too intoxicated, so Yu Eun-ho decided to take him home.

As they reached his residence, Woo Jeong-hoon saw Jung Su-hyeon (Kim Yoon-hye) and got excited as she was his drinking buddy. Jung Su-hyeon was flustered to see Yu Eun-ho and Woo Jeong-hoon together.

Woo Jeong-hoon ended up sleeping at Jung Su-hyeon's place, and the next day he learned that Yu Eun-ho was Jung Su-hyeon's unrequited love.

Love Scout episode 9 showed Kang Ji-yun suggesting her employees look for a candidate with a background in law or press to meet the urgency of the crisis NEXT was facing.

Later, NEXT's director met Chairman Woo and asked him if there was a company he wanted him to favor between Peoplez and Career Way. Chairman Woo asked him to play fair and judge them for their skills.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-jin met NEXT's director and gave him a list of candidates he should look into before their scheduled meeting with both the agencies.

The director refused, but Kim Hye-jin used a trump card about her previous project with Chairman Woo, which made the director want to have a look at the list.

Later, Yu Eun-ho went to meet Park Gi-hoon to learn about the man who saved him from the fire incident when he was a kid. Park Gi-hoon told him he was Kang Gyeong-tae, a school teacher who lived with his daughter.

He told her that the daughter runs a company now after living her life at different relatives' houses. Yu Eun-ho found out that the daughter was Kang Ji-yun.

Yu Eun-ho met Seo Mi-ae (Lee Sang-hee), and she further told him that Kang Gyeong-tae may be labeled as a hero in front of others. However, Kang Ji-yun hated when people called him that because he left him behind in this world at a young age.

Her relatives were also money-hungry as they never treated her well when she was a kid but kept praising her and saying they raised her after2 she became a company’s CEO.

Yu Eun-ho received a call from Kang Ji-yun, and Yu Byeol was on the line. Kang Ji-yun and Yu Byeol met at the bookstore and went to have ice cream. Watching Kang Ji-yun and Yu Byeol together, Yu Eun-ho seemed worried.

The next day, he took a day off at work and visited Kang Gyeong-tae's grave. He expressed his gratitude for saving him and promised to protect Kang Ji-yun.

By the end of Love Scout episode 9, Yu Eun-ho met Kang Ji-yun and told her that he was the kid Kang Gyeong-tae saved. Kang Ji-yun was in shock and took a step back. It is yet to be seen what happened next on Love Scout.

Notably, all nine episodes of Love Scout are available on Rakuten Viki for streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback