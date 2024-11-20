Brewing Love episodes 5 & 6 recap: Did Yun Min-ju realize his feelings for Chae Yong-ju?

Brewing Love featuring Kim Se-jeong, Lee Jung-won, Shin Do-hyun, and more aired episodes 5 and 6 on November 18 and 19 respectively on ENA and Viki. Brewing Love episode 5 picked up from the last scene of the previous episode where Yun Min-ju (Lee Jung-won) was confused whether it was his own feelings or Kang Beom's (Ryu Won-woo) feelings for Chae Yong-ju (Kim Se-jeong).

The next day Chae Yong-ju and Kang Beom visited the village for a meeting with Yun Min-ju and the TF team. Chae Yong-ju learned that Yun Min-ju has a hobby of taking photographs as his late mother was a photographer. However, he only takes photos of things that don't change.

Meanwhile, Yun Min-ju found out that Kang Beom did not have feelings for Chae Yong-ju and that he respected her as a senior. Later, Yun Min-ju saw Chae Yong-ju worrying about the coordination of the group members. She did not show it but due to Yun Min-ju’s emotional absorption of others emotions, he figured it out.

As he asked her whether she was fine, Chae Yong-ju drew a line stating she would prefer working rather than worrying about her emotions. By the end of Brewing Love episode 5, Yun Min-ju finally realized that he liked Chae Yong-ju and it was his feelings for her.

Brewing Love ep 5-6 recap: Yun Min-ju learns Chae Yong-ju was his savior 6 years ago

In Brewing Love episode 5, as Chae Yong-ju was leaving the village with Kang Beom, she was stopped by the villagers who set up a meeting with her for Yun Min-ju. The Suk and Young sisters (Baek Hyun-joo and Park Ji-a), learned that Yun Min-ju was unhappy because Chae Yong-ju left without bidding farewell.

Later, Chae Yong-ju and Yun Min-ju met at his pub in the village where she opened up about not being able to show her true feelings. She did not like to lose and also did not like to show that she was feeling down after losing. So, she built up a wall around her and preferred to pretend to be honest about her emotions.

Later in Brewing Love episode 5, the TF team went to Busan for a workshop to learn more about brewing beer for their new product. At a Busan beach, Chae Yong-ju and Oh Chan-hwi (Baek Sung-chul) saved a lady from drowning.

Watching them respond promptly to the situation, Yun Min-ju, Bang A-reum (Shin Do-hyun), and Shim Ra-oh (Ha Min-hook) were surprised. And that is when Chae Yong-ju and Oh Chan-hwi revealed they were former Special Task Force members.

Following the workshop, Chae Yong-ju learned about the Busan brand of Likey Beers by Jisang Beverages and how their rivals were playing dirty tricks to decrease their sales. Yun Min-ju found Chae Yong-ju cool as he watched them take charge and solve difficult problems. By the end of Brewing Love episode 5, Yun Min-ju realized that it was not anyone else's emotions but his own emotions for Chae Yong-ju.

In Brewing Love episode 6, a new crisis occurred as Bang A-reum reported the details of the TF team's plans to the Planning Team director Mr. Park. He leaked the information about the upcoming beer launch with new brewing master Yun Min-ju. As the news came out, the Jisang Beverages CEO reduced the time of the launch from 6 months to 3 months.

Chae Yong-ju was not happy with the decision as she had promised Yun Min-ju to follow his schedule for the new drink. Meanwhile, Oh Chan-hwi came by the Jisang Office with his food truck where Shim Ra-oh and Bang A-reum had sandwiches. Shim Ra-oh slipped the new changes in the schedule to Oh Chan-hwi. Oh Chan-hwi received a call from Yun Min-ju and he also accidentally told about the same.

Yun Min-ju tried to contact Chae Yong-ju but she missed his call. Oh Chan-hwi informed Chae Yong-ju about his mistake and she rushed to the village. She apologized to Yun Min-ju saying that she could not keep her promise. Yun Min-ju sent her back to Seoul, making her upset.

While drinking alcohol at home, Chae Yong-ju realized that no one except the TF team members knew about the schedule and figured out it was Bang A-reum who spilled the beans to Mr. Park. The next day she caught her passing information to Mr. Park. Chae Yong-ju confronted him for using Bang A-reum to find flaws in the Marketing Director.

Later in Brewing Love episode 6, Chae Yong-ju met Bang A-reum separately. Bang A-reum apologized to her. Chae Yong-ju told Bang A-reum that keeping promises was a way to show respect and build connections with others. She wanted them to trust each other by keeping promises in the future.

The TF team reached out to Yun Min-ju who needed extra help because of an urgent project. They helped him make the required number of beer cans. After work, Yun Min-ju took Chae Yong-ju to his house and showed her his attic where he meditated, and also showed the photograph he had taken.

Yun Min-ju revealed that it was the first time that he brought someone to his house. Chae Yong-ju saw a photograph of herself and was excited to see it to which Yun Min-ju again explained that it was the first time he clicked a picture of a person. Chae Yong-ju was flustered as he was treating her nicely.

The next day, Bang A-reum and Oh Chan-hwi went to their respective houses. While Yun Min-ju and Chae Yong-ju learned that they both were going to Busan. Chae Yong-ju had a meeting while Yun Min-ju was going to see his stepbrother Yun Min-ho.

By the end of Brewing Love episode 6, it was revealed that Yun Min-ju’s father Yun Chang-suk (Lee Ki-young) was in touch with the person who saved Yun Min-ju 6 years ago. Yun Min-ju learned that Yun Chang-suk was bringing that person to their house in Busan for dinner.

Yun Min-ju was curious to see who they were as his memories about them are unclear. Yun Chang-suk entered the house with Chae Yong-ju, and Yun Min-ju was surprised to see her there. Meanwhile, Brewing Love episode 7 will air on November 25, 2024, on ENA and Rakuten Viki.

