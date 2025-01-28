Single's Inferno 4 episode 8 recap: Did Yuk Jun-seo pick Lee Si-an or Kim Min-seol for the paradise date?

Single's Inferno 4 aired episode 8 on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, on Netflix, starring Lee Si-an, Jang Theo, Yuk Jun-seo, Kim Jeong-su, Park Hae-lin, Kim A-rin, An Jong-hoon, Kim Hye-jin, Kook Dong-ho, Chung You-jin, Bae Ji-yeon, and Kin Te-hwan. In episode 8 of Single's Inferno 4, Kook Dong-ho and Kim A-rin, Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an, & Kim Te-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon returned from the paradise date.

Two contestants on the Inferni—Park Hae-lin and Chung You-jin, who are attracted to Kook Dong-ho, decided to not react to ask Kim A-rin about their date. Furthermore, Kook Dong-ho spoke to his roommates Jang Theo and Kim Te-hwan, revealing that his date was fun. Besides this, Lee Si-an revealed that her interest in Yuk Jun-seo had shot up, and she swooned over his actions at the paradise date.

This was followed by a wrestling game between men, and the top three winners would be given a chance to go to the paradise date with their favorite female solo. Given that Yuk Jun-seo had a connection with Kim Min-seol previously, some female solos and panels believed Yuk Jun-seo may pick her for the date. However, Yuk Jun-seo decided to go with Lee Si-an by the end of Single's Inferno 4, episode 8.

Single's Inferno 4 ep 8 recap: Yuk Jun-seo, Kim Jeong-su, and Kim Te-hwan win the wrestling game, respectively

Single's Inferno 4, episode 8, showcased a fierce competition between the male solo contestants to get a chance to go to a paradise with their interests. The six male participants did one-on-one wrestling, and the three winning participants got to go on a date. The top three winners go against each other in a tournament format, and the winner with two wins would be the first to be chosen.

Wrestling Game:

Kim Te-hwan vs. Jang Theo—winner Kim Te-hwan

Kim Jeong-su vs. An Jong-hoon—winner Kim Jeong-su

Yuk Jun-seo vs. Kook Dong-ho—winner Yuk Jun-seo

Sequence winner:

Yuk Jun-seo (two wins) Kim Jeong-su (one win) Kim Te-hwan (zero wins)

Date on Inferno

As the game concluded, the Single's Inferno 4 participants were allowed to go on dates freely before the winners went to the luxurious hotel. During this period, many contestants gathered their courage and spoke to their interests, as only four episodes left for the show to end. Wild card entry Park Hae-lin spoke to Kook Dong-ho and told him she had chosen him during a couple matching a day before.

Meanwhile, Chung You-jin also told Kook Dong-ho that she would like to get to know him better and showcased her sincere feelings for him. On the other hand, Jang Theo met Lee Si-an and assured her that if she was confused, she could go to the person she liked and that she should not be pressured because of his feelings. Jang Theo also added that he would be happy she chose him, but she should put her thoughts and happiness first.

Yuk Jun-seo, who made a connection with Lee Si-an, spoke to Jang Theo about his feelings towards her. He stated that Lee Si-an was confused because she had feelings for Jang Theo, but he wished to continue approaching her. Jang Theo responded that it was alright.

After Jang Theo, Yuk Jun-seo spoke to Kim Min-seol. Besides Yuk Jun-seo, Kim Min-seol stated that she was curious about An Jong-hoon. Kim Min-seol asked him about his date with Lee Si-an and that she heard they had whiskey, which Yuk Jun-seo promised to drink with her. In response, Yuk Jun-seo explained that they did not drink from the brand he promised to have with Kim Min-seol.

Later, Kim Te-hwan told Bae Ji-yeon that he would like to go on a date with her. Bae Ji-yeon stated that she would be grateful for the opportunity and follow him along. She added that if there was anyone else whom he wanted to go on a date with, he may do that.

By the end of Single's Inferno 4, episode 8, Kim Min-seol spoke about the whiskey incident with Kim Hye-jin and Kim A-rin. With this, they speculated that Yuk Jun-seo would choose her for his fourth paradise date. Before the episode concluded, it was shown that Yuk Jun-seo named Lee Si-an as the female solo for his next date. It is yet to be seen whom Kim Jeong-su and Kim Te-hwan pick for their dates.

Meanwhile, all eight episodes of Single's Inferno 4 are out on Netflix.

