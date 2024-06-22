Connection Ep 9-10 recap: How is Jeon Mi-do connected to Yoon Na-moo's case? Did Ji Sung confront Kim Kyung-nam?

Connection featuring Jeon Mi-do, Ji Sung, Kwon Yul, and Kim Kyung-nam aired episodes 9 and 10 on June 21 and 22, respectively, on SBS. The drama follows the story of reputed detective Jang Jae-kyung played by Ji Sung working at the Narcotics Department of Anhyeon Police Station, who gets addicted to a new drug forcefully given by an unknown person.

Jang Jae-kyung gets involved with his high school friend Oh Yoon-jin, played by Jeon Mi-do twenty years later in a drug crime case. Oh Yoon-jin is a reporter at the Anhyeon Ecwhosen whose top priority is money. The plot of Connection thickens as their late friend Park Jun-seo (Yoon Na-moo) leaves behind life insurance under Oh Yoon-jin and Jang Jae-kyung’s name.

The latest episodes reveal Oh Yoon-jin's connection to Park Jun-seo's case. While Ji Sung confronted Won Jong-soo, as he believed he was the reason behind three major crime cases.

In episode 9 of Connection, Jang Jae-kyung finds out the murderer of the store owner who was previously revealed to be Jeong Yun-ho (Lee Kang-wook). Ji Sung also figured out the culprit behind Lee Myung-guk's (Oh Il-young) murder. Lee Myung-guk was a researcher at Keumhyung Pharmaceuticals. Jang Jae-kyung believes Jeong Yun-ho is the culprit in Lee Myung-guk's murder case.

Oh Yoon-jin, who had been investigating the account, mentioned Park Tae-jin (Kwon Yul) and Choi Ji-yeon (Jung Yoo-min) which carried a huge amount of money stored by Park Jun-seo. It was revealed that Park Jun-seo used Oh Yoon-jin's birthdate as the password for different purposes.

Although Heo Ju-song (Jung Soon-won) and Jang Jae-kyung were present at the time she checked Choi Ji-yeon, Park Jun-seo's wife's phone to confirm the password to be her birthday, she did not reveal it to them as she wished to keep the money all for herself. Twenty years ago, Oh Yoon-jin and Park Jun-seo dated for a while during their high school era.

In Episode 10 of Connection, Jang Jae-kyung confronted Won Jong-soo (Kim Kyung-nam), the Vice President of Keumhyung Group, and his former high school classmate. Jang Jae-kyung listed all the reasons he believed that Won Jong-soo was the main perpetrator in the Lee Myung-guk murder case, Park Jun-seo's suicide case and the ongoing drug case.

Jang Jae-kyung revealed that he found some interesting points while reading Lee Myung-guk’s diary. He stated Lee Myung-guk made drugs and medicines and stored them at the Yeongryung cold storage owned by Park Jun-seo. After storing, Park Jun-seo delivered the drugs to hospitals and Won Jong-soo.

Jang Jae-kyung also confronted Oh Chi-hyeon (Cha Yeop), Won Jong-soo’s secretary, that he must have helped Jeong Yun-ho to move Lee Myung-guk’s dead body. Although Jang Jae-kyung did not have firm evidence about this, he promised to return with a warrant and put handcuffs on Won Jong-soo.

Oh Yoon-jin met Park Tae-jin separately as she believed her birth date was the password of Park Jun-seo’s account. She threatened him with his images with Choi Ji-yeon, stating that she would forward them to all the officials revealing their extramarital affair. As the password turned out to be wrong, Park Tae-jin attacked Oh Yoon-jin and tried to strangle her. However, Heo Ju-song was at the scene to save her.

Meanwhile, curiosity about the unknown figure known as “Doctor”, who had ordered drug supplier CEO Yoon (Baek Ji-won) to drug Jang Jae-kyung is increasing among the viewers of Connection. CEO Yoon did not deal with the Doctor directly but through Gong Jin-wook (Yoo Hee-je).

Jang Jae-kyung found CEO Yoon's hideout while following his subordinate Kim Chang-soo (Jeong Jae-kwang). However, Yoon ended up losing her life during a fight with Gong Jin-wook, who escaped the police.

Jang Jae-kyung arrived at the crime scene where Yoon got shot. As he looked around, he got a flashback from the day he was drugged. He tried to find why Yoon drugged him but he could not receive any answer.

Meanwhile, Jang Jae-kyung's suspicions towards Kim Chang-soo kept increasing and his connection with CEO Yoon is yet to be explored.

Connection airs every Friday and Saturday on SBS at 10:00 p.m. KST. The mystery thriller drama is also available on the OTT platforms, Wavve and Coupang Play.