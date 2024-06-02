Connection Episodes 3 & 4 recap: What did Ji Sung & Jeon Mi-do find during their investigation?

Connection starring Ji Sung, Jeon Mi-do, Kwon Yul, Kim Kyung-nam, and several others aired episodes 3 & 4 on SBS at 10 pm KST, on May 31 and June 1, respectively. The show follows the story of Jang Jae-kyung (Ji Sung), a well-respected police officer in the Narcotics department, and his connection with Oh Yoon-jin (Jeon Mi-do), a reporter whose only priority is money.

Jang Jae-kyung, known for detaining multiple drug suppliers as a part of the Anhyeon Police Department, is suddenly addicted to drugs given by an unknown person. Jang Jae-kyung joins forces with Oh Yoon-jin to find the culprit behind his addiction.

In episodes 3 & 4, during their investigation, Jang Jae-kyung found CCTV footage of Park Jun-seo entering the construction site. Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-jin saw Choi Ye-jin and Park Tae-jin entering a hotel together.

Trending

Connection Ep 3-4 recap: Ji Sung finds out shocking CCTV footage while Jeon Mi-do follows Kwon Yul and Jung Yu-min

According to episodes 3 & 4 of Connection, Oh Yoon-jin found out about Jang Jae-kyung's addiction to the new drug, and he tried to take the drug in front of her. Oh Yoon-jin destroyed it and later, Jang Jae-kyung explained to her about his situation while revealing that Park Jun-seo (Yoon Na-mu) visited ten times before he died.

Park Jun-seo, Jang Jae-kyung, and Oh Yoon-jin all went to Jeogang High School and were also part of a music appreciation club called Audiophile. Park Jun-seo visited Jang Jae-kyung to seek forgiveness over an incident that took place in high school 20 years back that is yet to be revealed.

On his visit, Park Jun-seo mentioned the code “1882”, which he and Jang Jae-kyung had created for emergencies in the school.

Jang Jae-kyung suspected that there could be a connection between Park Jun-seo and the drug case he was working on, which has turned him into an addict. Furthermore, Jang Jae-kyung requested Choi Ji-yeon (Jung Yu-min), Park Jun-seo’s wife, to allow the police to conduct an autopsy as he believed that he didn't die of suicide and speculated that it could be a murder.

Jang Jae-kyung learned that the autopsy report did not have any signs about his claim, so he went back to the construction site where Park Jun-seo’s body was found initially.

He saw CCTV footage of Park Jun-seo entering the site from the back gate and a clip where a car followed him. The owner of the store who gave him the footage was killed by Jeong Yun-ho (Lee Kang-wook), he saw Jang Jae-kyung taking the footage.

Jeong Yun-ho is also Jang Jae-kyung’s high school alumni and is close to Park Tae-jin (Kwon Yul) and Won Jong-soo (Kim Kyung-nam). It was revealed Choi Ye-jin, Park Jun-seo’s wife, was in an extramarital affair with Park Tae-jin.

Meanwhile, Choi Ye-jin requested to meet Heo Ju-song (Jung Soon-won) to discuss Park Jun-seo’s insurance. Heo Ju-song felt uncomfortable when she asked her to meet at 5:30 pm KST, he believed that it was inconsiderate to meet a lady after that hour.

Heo Ju-song asked Oh Yoon-jin if she could join him and she declined at first. Oh Yoon-jin later went to Choi Ye-jin's place but the meeting was over, however, she found out a surprising truth.

Oh Yoon-jin saw Park Tae-jin coming out of Choi Ye-jin’s building, she also saw Choi Ye-jin coming out separately. The two got into their cars and drove off, Oh Yoon-jin decided to follow Choi Ye-jin's car as they moved in different directions. Eventually, Choi Ye-jin’s car reached a hotel where Park Tae-jin was spotted. Oh Yoon-jin realized that Choi Ye-jin and Park Tae-jin were having an affair.

It is yet to be seen in Connection, whether Park Jun-seo committed suicide or was a murder victim, who drugged Jang Jae-kyung.

Connection airs every Friday-Saturday on SBS at 10 pm KST.