Where to stream 60th Baeksang Arts Awards online? Presenter lineup, nominations, & all you need to know 

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Samseong-dong of Gangnam-gu district, Seoul, South Korea, on May 7, 2024, at 5 pm KST. The prestigious award ceremony will be available to stream on JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and PRIZM. The platforms will broadcast the event live, so viewers can watch their favorite celebrities taking home awards.

Baeksang Arts Awards is an annual award show that celebrates exceptional work in the television, film, and theater industries. The winners are selected through a strict screening process involving 60 professional evaluators, judges in the entertainment industry, and others.

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will be hosted by Park Bo-gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong-yup

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will be hosted by Wonderland co-stars Park Bo-gum and Suzy, and comedian Shin Dong-yup. Jang Dong-yoon will also reportedly be an MC in place of Jin-young, who has enlisted for his mandatory military service.

The presenters of the awards also include former Daesang winners Park Eun-bin and director Park Chan-wook. The other celebrities presenting awards in pairs include Song Hye-kyo and Lee Sung-min, Tang Wei and Ryu Jun-yeol, Jo Woo-jin and Lim Ji-yeon, Park Se-wan and Byun Yo-han, and Lee Eun-ji and Kim Jong-kook.

Other rising actors, such as Moon Sang-min, Kim Si-eun, and Roh Yeon-seo, will also be attending the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards as presenters. The presenter line-up for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards also features Kim Moo-yeol, Park Ji-hwan, Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Jun-ho, Shin Ha-kyun, Lee Min-jung, Ha Ji-seong, Gil Ha-yeon, Jung Jae-hyun, Kim Min-su, and Lee Yong-joo.

List of nominations for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

The list of nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards includes those who have made notable contributions to the field between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. While Exhuma bagged the most nominations in the film category, the drama Moving earned seven nominations at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

The complete list of nominations for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is given below:

Television/Drama category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Best Drama

JTBC's The Good Bad Mother Disney+'s Moving SBS' Revenant MBC's My Dearest Netflix's Daily Dose of Sunshine

Best Variety Show

SBS Plus, ENA I am Solo wavve's The Community JTBC's A Clean Sweep MBC's Adventure by Accident 2 Pinggyego

Best Educational Show

SBS' Whales and I EBS1's Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate KBS1's Japanese Person Ozawa KBS1's There Is No Sustainable Earth KBS1's 1980, Lochon and Chauvel

Best Director

Park In-je for Moving Lee Myung-woo for Boyhood Lee Chang-hee for A Killer Paradox Jung Ji-hyun for Lies Hidden in My Garden Han Dong-wook for The Worst of Evil

Best Screenplay

Kang Full for Moving Kim Eun-hee for Revenant Bae Se-young for The Good Bad Mother Lee Nam-gyu, Oh Bo-hyun, Kim Da-hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine Jeon Go-woon, Im Dae-hyung for LTNS

Best Technical Direction

Kim Dong-shik, Im Wan-ho for Whales and I - camera Yang Hong-sam, Park Ji-won for Revenant - art Lee Seok-geun for Korea-Khitan War - costume Lee Sung-kyu for Moving - VFX Ha Ji-hee for The Matchmakers - art

Best Actor

Kim Soo-hyun for Queen of Tears Namgoong Min for My Dearest Ryu Seung-ryong for Moving Yoo Yeon-seok for A Bloody Lucky Day Im Siwan for Boyhood

Best Actress

Ra Mi-ran for The Good Bad Mother Ahn Eun-jin for My Dearest Uhm Jung-hwa for Doctor Cha Honey Lee for Knight Flower Lim Ji-yeon for Lies Hidden in My Garden

Best Supporting Actor

Ryu Kyung-soo for The Bequeathed Ahn Jae-hong for Mask Girl Lee Yi-kyung for Marry My Husband Lee Hee-joon for A Killer Paradox Ji Seung-hyun for Korea-Khitan War

Best Supporting Actress

Kang Mal-geum for The Good Bad Mother Shin Dong-mi for Welcome to Samdalri Yeom Hye-ran for Mask Girl Lee Jung-eun for A Bloody Lucky Day Joo Min-kyung for Behind Your Touch

Best New Actor

Kim Yo-han for A Killer Paradox Lee Si-woo for Boyhood Lee Shin-ki for The Worst of Evil Lee Jung-ha for Moving Lee Jong-won for Knight Flower

Best New Actress

Go Yoon-jung for Moving BIBI for The Worst of Evil Yoo Na for The Kidnapping Day Lee Yi-dam for Daily Dose of Sunshine Lee Han-byul for Mask Girl

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84 Na Young-suk Yoo Jae-suk Calm Down Man Tak Jae-hoon

Best Female Entertainer

Kim-sook An Yu-jin Lee Soo-ji Jang Do-yeon Hong Jin-kyung

Nominees in Film category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

Best Film

Cobweb Noryang: Deadly Sea 12.12: The Day Concrete Utopia Exhuma

Best Director

Kim Sung-soo for 12.12: The Day Kim Han-min for Noryang: Deadly Sea Ryu Seung-wan for Smugglers Uhm Tae-hwa for Concrete Utopia Jang Jae-hyun for Exhuma

Best New Director

Kim Chang-hoon for Hopeless Park Young-joo for Citizen of a Kind Yoo Jae-sun for Sleep Lee Jung-hong for A Wild Roomer Cho Hyun-chul for The Dream Songs

Best Actor

Kim Yoon-seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea Lee Byung-hun for Concrete Utopia Jung Woo-sung for 12.12: The Day Choi Min-shik for Exhuma Hwang Jung-min for 12.12: The Day

Best Actress

Kim Go-eun for Exhuma Ra Mi-ran for Citizen of a Kind Yum Jung-ah for Smugglers Honey Lee for Killing Romance Jung Yu-mi for Sleep

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jong-soo for Smugglers Park Geun-hyung for Picnic Park Jung-min for Smugglers Song Joong-ki for Hopeless Yoo Hae-jin for Exhuma

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sun-young for Concrete Utopia Yum Jung-ah for Alienoid 2 Yeom Hye-ran for Citizen of a Kind Lee Sang-hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan Krystal for Cobweb

Best New Actor

Kim Seon-ho for The Childe Kim Young-sung for Big Sleep Lee Do-hyun for Exhuma Joo Jong-hyuk for Iron Mask Hong Sa-bin for Hopeless

Best New Actress

Go Min-si for Smugglers BIBI for Hopeless Moon Seung-ah for The Hill of Secrets Oh Woo-ri for Hail to Hell Lim Sun-woo for Ms. Apocalypse

Best Scenario

Park Jung-ye for Killing Romance Yoo Jae-sun for Sleep Lee Ji-eun for The Hill of Secrets Jang Jae-hyun for Exhuma Hong In-pyo, Hong Won-chan, Lee Young-jong, Kim Sung-soo for 12.12: The Day

Best Technical Direction

Kim Byung-in for Exhuma - audio Lee Mo-gae for 12.12: The Day - camera Jung Yi-jin for Cobweb - art Jin Jong-hyun for The Moon - VFX Hwang Ho-kyun for 12.12: The Day - SFX makeup

Gucci Impact Award

The Dream Songs Greenhouse The Hill of Secrets Ms. Apocalypse Citizen of a Kind

Theater category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Baeksang Theater

Park Company (production) for Waiting for Godot Kim Poong-nyun (director) for The Art of Fighting Miin (theater) for To My Son (Subtitle: Miok Alice Hyeon) Sansuyu (theater) for Forest Cheongnyeondan (production) for Cost of Living

Best Acting

Kang Hae-jin (actress) for To My Son (Subtitle: Miok Alice Hyeon) Kim Yong-jun (actor) for Cost of Living Kim Eun-seok (actor) for A New Movement in an Old Tradition – Blind Lee Mi-sook (actress) for The Art of Fighting Lee Ji-hye (actress) for Can I Forgive Her

Best Newcomer

Shinsegae (theater) for Real Estate of Superman Shin Jin-ho (director) for When Disaster Occurs on the Moon Yangson (theater) for Blue Bird Lee Dae-woong (director) for The Two Gentlemen of Verona Lee Cheol-hee (director) for A New Movement in an Old Tradition – Blind

Voting-based Special Awards

Prizm Popularity Award (Female)

Kang Mal-geum Go Min-si Go Youn-jung Kim Go-eun Kim Sun-young Kim Sook Bibi Ra Mi-ran Moon Seung-ah Shin Dong-mi An Yu-jin Ahn Eun-jin Uhm Jung-hwa Yum Jung-ah Yeom Hye-ran Oh Woo-ri Jeon Yu-na Lee Sang-hee Lee Soo-ji Lee Yi-dam Lee Jung-eun Lee Ha-nee Lee Han-byeol Lim Sun-woo Lim Ji-yeon Jang Do-yeon Krystal Jung Jung Yu-mi Joo Min-kyung Hong Jin-kyung

Prizm Popularity Award (Male)

Kian84 Kim Seon-ho Kim Soo-hyun Kim Young-sung Kim Yo-han Kim Yoon-seok Kim Jong-soo Na Yeong-seok Namkoong Min Ryu Kyung-soo Ryu Seung-ryong Park Geun-hyung Park Jeong-min Song Joong-ki Ahn Jae-hong Yoo Yeon-seok Yoo Jae-suk Yoo Hae-jin Lee Do-hyun Lee Byung-hun Lee Si-woo Lee Shin-ki Lee Yi-kyung Lee Jung-ha Lee Jong-won Lee Hee-joon Im Si-wan Jung Woo-sung Joo Jong-hyuk Ji Seung-hyun Choi Min-sik Calm Down Man Tak Jae-hoon Hong Xa-bin Hwang Jung-min

The K-drama community is now eager to see who will emerge victorious at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.