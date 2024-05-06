Where to stream 60th Baeksang Arts Awards online? Presenter lineup, nominations, & all you need to know 

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Samseong-dong of Gangnam-gu district, Seoul, South Korea, on May 7, 2024, at 5 pm KST. The prestigious award ceremony will be available to stream on JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and PRIZM. The platforms will broadcast the event live, so viewers can watch their favorite celebrities taking home awards.
Baeksang Arts Awards is an annual award show that celebrates exceptional work in the television, film, and theater industries. The winners are selected through a strict screening process involving 60 professional evaluators, judges in the entertainment industry, and others.
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will be hosted by Park Bo-gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong-yup
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will be hosted by Wonderland co-stars Park Bo-gum and Suzy, and comedian Shin Dong-yup. Jang Dong-yoon will also reportedly be an MC in place of Jin-young, who has enlisted for his mandatory military service.
The presenters of the awards also include former Daesang winners Park Eun-bin and director Park Chan-wook. The other celebrities presenting awards in pairs include Song Hye-kyo and Lee Sung-min, Tang Wei and Ryu Jun-yeol, Jo Woo-jin and Lim Ji-yeon, Park Se-wan and Byun Yo-han, and Lee Eun-ji and Kim Jong-kook.
Other rising actors, such as Moon Sang-min, Kim Si-eun, and Roh Yeon-seo, will also be attending the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards as presenters. The presenter line-up for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards also features Kim Moo-yeol, Park Ji-hwan, Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Jun-ho, Shin Ha-kyun, Lee Min-jung, Ha Ji-seong, Gil Ha-yeon, Jung Jae-hyun, Kim Min-su, and Lee Yong-joo.
List of nominations for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards
The list of nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards includes those who have made notable contributions to the field between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. While Exhuma bagged the most nominations in the film category, the drama Moving earned seven nominations at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.
The complete list of nominations for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is given below:
Television/Drama category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards:
Best Drama
- JTBC's The Good Bad Mother
- Disney+'s Moving
- SBS' Revenant
- MBC's My Dearest
- Netflix's Daily Dose of Sunshine
Best Variety Show
- SBS Plus, ENA I am Solo
- wavve's The Community
- JTBC's A Clean Sweep
- MBC's Adventure by Accident 2
- Pinggyego
Best Educational Show
- SBS' Whales and I
- EBS1's Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate
- KBS1's Japanese Person Ozawa
- KBS1's There Is No Sustainable Earth
- KBS1's 1980, Lochon and Chauvel
Best Director
- Park In-je for Moving
- Lee Myung-woo for Boyhood
- Lee Chang-hee for A Killer Paradox
- Jung Ji-hyun for Lies Hidden in My Garden
- Han Dong-wook for The Worst of Evil
Best Screenplay
- Kang Full for Moving
- Kim Eun-hee for Revenant
- Bae Se-young for The Good Bad Mother
- Lee Nam-gyu, Oh Bo-hyun, Kim Da-hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Jeon Go-woon, Im Dae-hyung for LTNS
Best Technical Direction
- Kim Dong-shik, Im Wan-ho for Whales and I - camera
- Yang Hong-sam, Park Ji-won for Revenant - art
- Lee Seok-geun for Korea-Khitan War - costume
- Lee Sung-kyu for Moving - VFX
- Ha Ji-hee for The Matchmakers - art
Best Actor
- Kim Soo-hyun for Queen of Tears
- Namgoong Min for My Dearest
- Ryu Seung-ryong for Moving
- Yoo Yeon-seok for A Bloody Lucky Day
- Im Siwan for Boyhood
Best Actress
- Ra Mi-ran for The Good Bad Mother
- Ahn Eun-jin for My Dearest
- Uhm Jung-hwa for Doctor Cha
- Honey Lee for Knight Flower
- Lim Ji-yeon for Lies Hidden in My Garden
Best Supporting Actor
- Ryu Kyung-soo for The Bequeathed
- Ahn Jae-hong for Mask Girl
- Lee Yi-kyung for Marry My Husband
- Lee Hee-joon for A Killer Paradox
- Ji Seung-hyun for Korea-Khitan War
Best Supporting Actress
- Kang Mal-geum for The Good Bad Mother
- Shin Dong-mi for Welcome to Samdalri
- Yeom Hye-ran for Mask Girl
- Lee Jung-eun for A Bloody Lucky Day
- Joo Min-kyung for Behind Your Touch
Best New Actor
- Kim Yo-han for A Killer Paradox
- Lee Si-woo for Boyhood
- Lee Shin-ki for The Worst of Evil
- Lee Jung-ha for Moving
- Lee Jong-won for Knight Flower
Best New Actress
- Go Yoon-jung for Moving
- BIBI for The Worst of Evil
- Yoo Na for The Kidnapping Day
- Lee Yi-dam for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Lee Han-byul for Mask Girl
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Na Young-suk
- Yoo Jae-suk
- Calm Down Man
- Tak Jae-hoon
Best Female Entertainer
- Kim-sook
- An Yu-jin
- Lee Soo-ji
- Jang Do-yeon
- Hong Jin-kyung
Nominees in Film category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards
Best Film
- Cobweb
- Noryang: Deadly Sea
- 12.12: The Day
- Concrete Utopia
- Exhuma
Best Director
- Kim Sung-soo for 12.12: The Day
- Kim Han-min for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Ryu Seung-wan for Smugglers
- Uhm Tae-hwa for Concrete Utopia
- Jang Jae-hyun for Exhuma
Best New Director
- Kim Chang-hoon for Hopeless
- Park Young-joo for Citizen of a Kind
- Yoo Jae-sun for Sleep
- Lee Jung-hong for A Wild Roomer
- Cho Hyun-chul for The Dream Songs
Best Actor
- Kim Yoon-seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Lee Byung-hun for Concrete Utopia
- Jung Woo-sung for 12.12: The Day
- Choi Min-shik for Exhuma
- Hwang Jung-min for 12.12: The Day
Best Actress
- Kim Go-eun for Exhuma
- Ra Mi-ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Yum Jung-ah for Smugglers
- Honey Lee for Killing Romance
- Jung Yu-mi for Sleep
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Jong-soo for Smugglers
- Park Geun-hyung for Picnic
- Park Jung-min for Smugglers
- Song Joong-ki for Hopeless
- Yoo Hae-jin for Exhuma
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim Sun-young for Concrete Utopia
- Yum Jung-ah for Alienoid 2
- Yeom Hye-ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Lee Sang-hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Krystal for Cobweb
Best New Actor
- Kim Seon-ho for The Childe
- Kim Young-sung for Big Sleep
- Lee Do-hyun for Exhuma
- Joo Jong-hyuk for Iron Mask
- Hong Sa-bin for Hopeless
Best New Actress
- Go Min-si for Smugglers
- BIBI for Hopeless
- Moon Seung-ah for The Hill of Secrets
- Oh Woo-ri for Hail to Hell
- Lim Sun-woo for Ms. Apocalypse
Best Scenario
- Park Jung-ye for Killing Romance
- Yoo Jae-sun for Sleep
- Lee Ji-eun for The Hill of Secrets
- Jang Jae-hyun for Exhuma
- Hong In-pyo, Hong Won-chan, Lee Young-jong, Kim Sung-soo for 12.12: The Day
Best Technical Direction
- Kim Byung-in for Exhuma - audio
- Lee Mo-gae for 12.12: The Day - camera
- Jung Yi-jin for Cobweb - art
- Jin Jong-hyun for The Moon - VFX
- Hwang Ho-kyun for 12.12: The Day - SFX makeup
Gucci Impact Award
- The Dream Songs
- Greenhouse
- The Hill of Secrets
- Ms. Apocalypse
- Citizen of a Kind
Theater category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards:
Baeksang Theater
- Park Company (production) for Waiting for Godot
- Kim Poong-nyun (director) for The Art of Fighting
- Miin (theater) for To My Son (Subtitle: Miok Alice Hyeon)
- Sansuyu (theater) for Forest
- Cheongnyeondan (production) for Cost of Living
Best Acting
- Kang Hae-jin (actress) for To My Son (Subtitle: Miok Alice Hyeon)
- Kim Yong-jun (actor) for Cost of Living
- Kim Eun-seok (actor) for A New Movement in an Old Tradition – Blind
- Lee Mi-sook (actress) for The Art of Fighting
- Lee Ji-hye (actress) for Can I Forgive Her
Best Newcomer
- Shinsegae (theater) for Real Estate of Superman
- Shin Jin-ho (director) for When Disaster Occurs on the Moon
- Yangson (theater) for Blue Bird
- Lee Dae-woong (director) for The Two Gentlemen of Verona
- Lee Cheol-hee (director) for A New Movement in an Old Tradition – Blind
Voting-based Special Awards
Prizm Popularity Award (Female)
- Kang Mal-geum
- Go Min-si
- Go Youn-jung
- Kim Go-eun
- Kim Sun-young
- Kim Sook
- Bibi
- Ra Mi-ran
- Moon Seung-ah
- Shin Dong-mi
- An Yu-jin
- Ahn Eun-jin
- Uhm Jung-hwa
- Yum Jung-ah
- Yeom Hye-ran
- Oh Woo-ri
- Jeon Yu-na
- Lee Sang-hee
- Lee Soo-ji
- Lee Yi-dam
- Lee Jung-eun
- Lee Ha-nee
- Lee Han-byeol
- Lim Sun-woo
- Lim Ji-yeon
- Jang Do-yeon
- Krystal Jung
- Jung Yu-mi
- Joo Min-kyung
- Hong Jin-kyung
Prizm Popularity Award (Male)
- Kian84
- Kim Seon-ho
- Kim Soo-hyun
- Kim Young-sung
- Kim Yo-han
- Kim Yoon-seok
- Kim Jong-soo
- Na Yeong-seok
- Namkoong Min
- Ryu Kyung-soo
- Ryu Seung-ryong
- Park Geun-hyung
- Park Jeong-min
- Song Joong-ki
- Ahn Jae-hong
- Yoo Yeon-seok
- Yoo Jae-suk
- Yoo Hae-jin
- Lee Do-hyun
- Lee Byung-hun
- Lee Si-woo
- Lee Shin-ki
- Lee Yi-kyung
- Lee Jung-ha
- Lee Jong-won
- Lee Hee-joon
- Im Si-wan
- Jung Woo-sung
- Joo Jong-hyuk
- Ji Seung-hyun
- Choi Min-sik
- Calm Down Man
- Tak Jae-hoon
- Hong Xa-bin
- Hwang Jung-min
The K-drama community is now eager to see who will emerge victorious at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.