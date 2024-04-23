Wonderland featuring Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-shik, Tang Wei & more unveils trailer and character posters: All you need to know

On Tuesday, April 23, the character posters of the South Korean film Wonderland were released via its distributor Acemaker Movie's official social media page. Featuring Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, and Tang Wei, the character posters illustrated the cast members on video calls smiling from ear to ear in the virtual world.

The trailer of the film was also released and Park Bo-gum's narration captured the attention of fans. As per the trailer, people who have lost their loved ones are seen interacting with them through Wonderland, a virtual program that allows individuals to meet those they could not say goodbye to. They can meet them anywhere, anytime, through this service.

Before the trailer ends, Park Bo-gum is heard asking:

“Would you like to begin Wonderland?”

Fans are now excited to see Park Bo-gum, Suzy, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, and Tang Wei come together on the big screen when the title releases on June 5, 2024.

Wonderland featuring Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-shik, Tang Wei, and more: Release date, cast, plot, and more

Release date and plot

The upcoming sci-fi film Wonderland featuring Park Bo-gum, Bae Suzy, and more has been confirmed to release on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. On April 22, Acemaker Movie shared a post on Instagram hinting at the release date of the film, which was later confirmed through the trailer, which was posted on April 23.

The film is set to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2024, in South Korea and information regarding the worldwide release has not been confirmed by the production team as of this writing.

The movie follows people who use Wonderland, a program through which they can reconnect with someone who has passed away or someone they cannot interact with in the real world. The service has been created with the help of big data and artificial intelligence, which allows it to provide a real experience to its users.

The forthcoming film is set to showcase the blurred line between reality and fantasy as the characters get engrossed in the virtual world. It also explores themes of love, loss, and human desires, which are expected to captivate viewers.

Cast

Wonderland featuring Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-shik, Tang Wei, and Jung Yu-mi (Images via Instagram/@acemaker.movie)

Love in the Moonlight star Park Bo-gum is set to play the love interest of Doona! actress Bae Suzy in this virtual fantasy movie. The two are expected to show synergy through their characters as a couple when Park Bo-gum's character goes into a coma. This is when Bae Suzy’s character starts using the service.

Not much has been revealed about Decision to Leave star Tang Wei's character. However, she was seen interacting with her family in the trailer through the service. A Killer Paradox star Choi Woo-shik and The School Nurse Files actress Jung Yu-mi, who appeared in the variety show Jinny's Kitchen, also take on pivotal roles in the film. The two actors are seen navigating and overseeing the events taking place on the service. Goblin star Gong Yoo also makes a special guest appearance in the film.

Notably, this science fiction film is helmed by director Kim Tae-yong, who is known for his work in titles like The Birth of a Family and Manchu.

Wonderland, featuring Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy, will premiere in theaters on June 5, 2024.