"King Taehyung is winning all the hearts!": Fans celebrate as BTS' V bags 3 trophies at 2023 TVING Awards for Jinny's Kitchen and more

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, wins three trophies at the 2023 TVING Awards for the South Korean variety show Jinny's Kitchen and more. On December 27, TVING announced the results of the polls, showcasing the winners in the multiple categories of K-dramas, variety shows, TV personalities, and more.

Jinny's Kitchen, starring Kim Taehyung, Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Park Yu-mi, and Choi Woo-shik, grabbed awards in two categories: Content of the Year Award and Healing of the Year Award. Selected on the basis of votes cast by fans, the awards were given to the shows and artists chosen by the audience.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V took home the PICK of the Year award for his solo appearance on You Quiz on the Block. Celebrating this exciting moment, fans took to social media to express their hearts.

A fan took to X and tweeted, “King Taehyung winning all the hearts!”

“I am so glad we did it!”: Fans elated as BTS’ Kim Taehyung wins three trophies at the 2023 TVING Awards

Fans are over the moon as the Slow Dancing singer won awards in three different categories at the 2023 TVING awards. He participated as a cast member in the widely known cooking adventure show Jinny's Kitchen, led by Lee Seo-jin and Na PD.

Alongside Train to Busan star Jung Yu-mi, the popular Wooga squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik, the BTS member, released the cooking show filmed in Mexico. Jinny's Kitchen received a trophy in the Content of the Year Award category.

For its wholesome yet healing content created by the efforts of popular Korean celebrities, the show also received a trophy in the Healing of the Year category at the 2023 TVING Awards.

Fans shared their experience of casting votes on the official website of TVING to honor their favorite shows and artists with the awards. Fans were delighted after hearing that V had bagged three awards, and they took to social media to heap praise on the idol.

The BTS member made his solo debut on September 8 with the highly anticipated album Layover. To promote his music, the Winter Bear singer appeared as a guest on Yoo Jae-suk's Korean variety show, You Quiz on the Block. The singer revealed recording songs for his albums at his bandmate and close friend Jungkook’s house.

He discussed his future in the music industry and his grandmother, among other things, on You Quiz on the Block. Fans showered immense love on this particular episode of the show. Receiving the most votes, Kim Taehyung won the Pick of the Year award at the 2023 TVING Awards.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung is currently serving in the military, marking his enlistment on December 11 alongside leader RM.