2023 TVING Awards: A complete nominations list, how to vote and all you need to know as Jinny’s Kitchen, King The Land, & more bag nods

On December 12, 2023, the nomination lists for the 2023 TVING Awards were announced, featuring many well-known and popular shows such as Jinny's Kitchen, King The Land, Island Part 1, and others. Fans can vote for their favorites on the OTT platform's website.

The website Asianwiki provides the following description of TVING's works:

"TVING" is an online streaming platform. The company was originally founded by CJ E&M, but spun off as an independent company on October 1, 2020."

Dramas, comedies, cartoons, exclusive TV movies, specials, and documentaries are all streamed on this platform. In short, the platform can be touted as Netflix for South Korea.

Expand Tweet

List of nominations for 2023 TVING Awards

Last year's TVING awards had an interesting event. The "PICK of the Year" event was arranged in conjunction with the "2022 TVING Awards," which allowed viewers to cast their votes for what they believed to be the most intriguing content.

Many hit dramas and projects were aired on TVING in 2023, including Korean variety shows. Now, fans can make their favorite shows the ultimate winners.

1) Content of the Year- Best 9 Most Loved Shows on TVING in 2023

Street Woman Fighter 2 King The Land Earth Arcade 2 Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 Jinny's Kitchen Island Crash Course in Romance You Quiz on the Block Work Later, Drink Now 2

2) Best Content by Genre

Top Gun: Maverick The Mysterious Dictionary of Useless Miscellaneous Human Knowledge Lioness: Special Operations Team Demon Slayer's Blade Potter Village Work Later, Drink Now 2 Earth Arcade 2

3) Heart Stealer of the Year

You Quiz on the Block The Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 Island Amazing Saturday

4) Kiss of the Year

My Lovely Liar King The Land Alchemy of Souls 2 Work Later, Drink Now 2

5) Performance of the Year

Street Woman Fighter 2- Smoke Group stage Bro and Marvel Earth Arcade 2 Boys Planet

6) Tears of the Year

Castaway Diva The Kidnapping Day The Good Bad Mother Duty After School

7) Action of the Year

A Bloody Lucky Day Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon The Uncanny Counter 2 Island

8) The Healing of the Year

Green Bean Red Bean Blossom with Love Unexpected Business 3 Jinny's Kitchen

9) Most anticipated drama in December 2023

Exchange 3 Death's Game Welcome to Samdalri Maestra: Strings of Truth

How to vote for 2023 TVING Awards

Fans can visit TVING's official website and cast their votes under the aforementioned categories by clicking on the heart symbol provided below their desired option. One user account can cast one vote per ID.

The voting period for the 2023 TVING Awards will run from December 13 to December 19. Fans can only cast their votes on TVING's official website and nowhere else.

The winners of the 2023 TVING Awards will be announced on December 27, 2023.