"We almost had IU X RM": Fans in frenzy as the singer reveals BTS' Namjoon being her first collaboration choice in the recent Suchwita episode

On December 26, 2023, BTS Suga's talk show Suchwita released its latest episode featuring South Korean singer-and-actress IU. In the latest instalment of the talk show, where Suga discusses various topics with his guest over drinks, fans learned that the LILAC singer's first choice of collaboration was Kim Namjoon of BTS.

It was the Haegeum rapper who disclosed that years ago, IU had asked Namjoon's contact number from him but failed to call him. Nevertheless, as fans learned of this new piece of information, they felt excited at the prospect of two powerful and internationally acclaimed musicians such as IU and RM collaborating on a song.

However, IU then explained that since she couldn't call RM as they were absolute strangers, her interest faded away from the particular song. Years later, while working on a different song, eight, she decided to partner up with BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga since they were both of the same age at that time.

"OMG WE GOT ROBBED": Fans sad as IU and Namjoon's collaboration never materialized

Following this recent revelation, singer-songwriter and actress IU, born Lee Ji-eun, elaborated on her side of the story, explaining that her first choice of collaborating with an artist was the BTS leader Namjoon, aka RM. She continued by stating that she had asked for RM's number from the Suchwita host but couldn't muster the courage to actually get in touch with him. She said,

"At first I asked Yoongi if I could have RM's number. It would've been something really serious but after I got his number I couldn't get up the courage to call someone I didn't know at all."

The LILAC singer and songwriter Lee Ji-eun was the honored guest at Suchwita. Previously, the duo had been in another partnership for Yoongi's debut solo album D-DAY. The BTS rapper's record label released a teaser poster for People Pt. 2, which was released on April 7, 2023, as a pre-release track from his solo album.

Prior to the release of People Pt. 2, IU and the BTS rapper-songwriter had partnered up in 2020 for the former's digital single. The song eight was produced by Suga, who also contributed to its composition and writing, and it was made available as a digital single on May 6, 2020.

As per the LILAC singer, in an interview with South Korean news outlet Sports Donga in April 2020, she chose to collaborate with Suga in order to provide music that felt distinct from what listeners had previously heard. Utilising an augmented figure and different comparisons, eight has been characterized as a nostalgic pop-rock song.

After the LILAC singer revealed in Suchwita episode 24 that she had intended to collaborate on a different song with the BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, it left the fandoms speechless. Fans rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential IU and RM collaboration as they wished for it to happen in the future.

In other news, Lee Ji-eun is set to release her comeback music video in 2024, which will star BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V. This has further excited fans, as they eagerly await the singer-actress to release another smash single as well as see Taehyung exhibiting his acting skills in the forthcoming project.