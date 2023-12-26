"It all spilled out": BTS' Suga dishes on the reason he got emotional while performing 'Snooze' during his D-DAY tour in the latest Suchwita episode

The latest episode of BTS Suga's Suchwita featuring South Korean singer-and-actress IU aired on December 26, 2023, on HYBE's official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV. Fans have been waiting for the two stars to reunite on screen since the duo's friendship is well-known across their fandoms.

During the latest episode, Min Yoongi aka Suga and IU touched on various topics related to working together, their duet song eight, their concerns as artists, and more. They also spoke about Suga's tearful performance of the song Snooze during his 2023 D-DAY World Tour.

On the final day of his solo world tour, Yoongi revealed that although he doesn't usually get emotional on stage, singing Snooze made him emotional. As narrated the incident to IU during the latest episode of Suchwita and said:

"I don’t like getting emotional when I perform but that day, it was just… It all spilled out. When I was rapping 'Everything will be okay.' I had to keep playing... But I couldn't see because of my tears... I wish I could've cried looking more cool."

BTS' Suga shares Snooze is for struggling artists, admitting a song like that would have aided him in his early career

In the latest Suchwita episode, Yoongi added that he started crying while playing the guitar as it was the 10th anniversary of BTS. He mentioned that seeing his bandmates Namjoon, J-Hope, and Jin in the audience made him emotional. The Snooze rapper-songwriter also mentioned that the last day of his solo tour was overwhelming as he saw senior artists present in the audience as well.

Min Yoongi aka Suga of BTS admitted that a song like Snooze would have been helpful to him when he was just starting out in the music industry. He stated that he wrote for aspiring young musicians as he said:

"I cried while playing the guitar while singing 'Snooze.' Well it's just this year was our 10th anniversary. It’s a song about what I want to say to younger artists plus if I had heard something like this when I was younger, maybe I wouldn’t have had such a hard time."

D-DAY: The Final, a three-night spectacle held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on August 6, 2023, marked the conclusion of the idol's three-month solo world tour.

For the first two-thirds of the performance, the rapper performed one intense song after another. However, in the last 20 minutes of the event on August 6, Yoongi, who is also known by his rap alias Agust D, got emotional.

For the unversed, Snooze, a song that honors the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, who was well-known for composing the soundtrack for the 1983 David Bowie war movie Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, brought Yoongi to tears. Despite his best efforts, he began crying at the song's heartbreaking lyrics. Tears streamed down his cheeks as he tried to get through Snooze, halting on several occasions to compose himself.

Fans also got emotional on watching the idol sing Dear My Friend, which Yoongi added to the D-DAY set list for the final three nights of the tour. Fans believed that the song's lyrics were meant to be a message to a friend Suga visited in prison at the time, who was reportedly struggling with addiction.

The rapper and songwriter of BTS cried profusely while performing this song during the last day of his solo world tour. This was an emotionally charged moment and audience members present in the arena cried alongside the idol.

"He has been through a lot": Fans get emotional on seeing Yoongi open up in episode 24 of Suchwita

Snooze is a melancholic and passionate ballad with rap verses featuring the popular vocalist Woosung of The Rose and the mesmerizing composition of the late maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto. The track is from Suga's debut full-length album D-DAY, which he released on April 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, after watching the latest episode of Suchwita featuring IU as a guest, the BTS ARMY got emotional. They lauded the rapper and songwriter's perseverance and musical prowess in weaving his experiences and pain into lyrics.

Fans shared their views in the comments section of @sugatradamus' tweet as they reacted to episode 24 of Suchwita.

The BTS rapper-songwriter released his solo album with his mixtape alias Agust D. The solo record further marked the conclusion of Agust D's trilogy, which includes mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020).

BTS member Min Yoongi, who goes by his stage name Suga, is currently serving in the South Korean military along with his other six bandmates and is reported to return in June 2025.