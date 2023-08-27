5 super emotional moments from BTS SUGA's last Agust D concert

BTS' SUGA, aka AGUST D, wrapped up his first-ever solo world tour, D-DAY, at Seoul's KSPO Dome on August 6, 2023. With 28 incredible concerts across North America and Asia, the Haegeum rapper performed the solo tracks in group releases as well as songs from his AGUST D albums trilogy.

Rife with touching moments, leader RM made an appearance on stage for two songs in the last concert, while Jin and j-hope turned up as audience members after taking a leave from their military service.

The Seoul show marked SUGA's farewell to the stage and fans. This is because it was his official withdrawal from his idol life for a brief period since his enlistment was announced soon afterwards. Despite the sadness felt by ARMY, the concert's heartfelt execution touched many hearts.

RM performing his unreleased song, SUGA crying during Snooze, and more wistful moments from the BTS member's last AGUST D concert

1) RM performing Strange with SUGA, which was followed by a new song for fans

The two BTS members who have spent the longest time together reunited onstage to perform Strange from AGUST D's 2020 album D-2. RM, who cut his hair very short, aced the rap with SUGA, causing a wave of nostalgia among ARMYs.

Pausing here to introduce his next song, Kim Nam-joon spoke about how this would probably be the last time he performs on a stage before his impending enlistment. With the lyrics going, "Come back to me/ Like you used to/ Now I could see/ What a life is about”, fans were touched for this gift by the BTS leader.

2) Jin and j-hope saluting Yoon-gi from the audience

BTS' j-hope and Jin in the audience at SUGA's final concert. (Image via Twitter/ @_oxygenO2)

Two members of the Dynamite group already started their mandatory military service and fans miss them deeply. Jin and j-hope turned up to SUGA's final concert of his world tour, cheering him on from the stands.

Seeing their "Moon" and "sunshine," as the two are frequently referred to as, it made ARMY nostalgic and emotional. Moreover, the duo saluted for the camera and were seen enjoying the OT7 fanchant for AGUST D's Life Goes On with RM.

3) SUGA breaking down while performing Snooze

The first ever solo tour by BTS' SUGA was tough on him, physically and emotionally. When he was singing SNOOZE from his latest album, the rapper could not hold his emotions.

Written about his experience in the K-pop industry and featuring The Rose's Woosung and the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, the song is dedicated to the new and aspiring idols. Overwhelmed with the fact that it was his last concert and reminiscing about the past, Min Yoon-gi cried his heart out while singing, which made fans everywhere emotional.

4) The door closing at the end, signifying that he was ready to let go

The AMYGDALA music video featured a locked door that the BTS member could not open, no matter how much he struggled with it. Many fans interpreted this as being representative of how SUGA could not process his trauma completely, leaving scars within him.

When the concert ended, he easily opened a door placed on stage, looking behind and closing it afterwards. ARMYs considered this to be Yoon-gi's way of saying that he had left his traumas and trouble behind and is now ready to open a new chapter in his life. The words, "Future's gonna be alright," were displayed on screen after the concert, as if to tell fans not to worry and look forward.

5) The tattoo reveal causing fans to cry over its placement on his left shoulder

The BTS producer has been teasing ARMY about his '7' tattoo placement since it was revealed that the septet has gotten a matching bodyart. On the last day of his world tour, he finally revealed the location of the tattoo.

Casually taking off his jacket and rolling up his sleeves, Min Yoon-gi showed off the tattoo on his left shoulder to cheers. On further reflection, fans drew the conclusion that SUGA had chosen his previously injured shoulder to be tattooed because he considered that BTS aided in his healing. Some even commented that it reminded them of the lyric, "You drew scars around my stars," from Taylor Swift's cardigan.

While BTS' SUGA will be the next member to start his mandatory military service, V is all set to release his first solo album, Layover, on September 8, 2023. ARMYs might be sad about another member leaving, but the packed release schedule will alleviate the ache a bit.