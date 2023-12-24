"Critics know what true art means": ARMYs rejoice as 'Snooze' by BTS Suga gets ranked #1 on Paste Magazine's 'The 20 Best K-pop Songs of 2023'

On December 24, 2023, BTS member Min Yoongi, widely known by his stage personas Suga or Agust D, made several headlines in a single day. Especially for his song Snooze, which featured the late Japanese music legend Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung from The Rose. Paste Magazine recognized the song by BTS Suga as one of the 20 Best K-pop Songs of 2023.

Snooze has been a long-time fan favorite due to its compelling lyrics and melancholic yet intense tunes. On top of that, Woosung's melodious baritones and Suga's hard-hitting rap make it one of the strongest contenders in 2023. Furthermore, Sakamoto's heart-rending scores transform Snooze into a timeless piece. Fans immediately reacted to the latest news and feat achieved by the BTS idol and tweeted:

Paste Magazine mentioned Sooze as one of the year's most impactful moments in pop music. It occurred when Yoongi broke down in tears while performing Snooze on stage at his world tour's last show. It was the pinnacle of a strenuous trek of self-discovery and healing and an ode to one musician's intense tandem to his craft.

This is one of my comfort songs": Fans quip in as they laud Suga for composing a masterpiece such as Snooze

In a poignant moment from the documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY (2023), Min Yoongi, often known as Suga, paid a visit to the late, phenomenal composer Ryuichi Sakamoto in Japan and presented him with an early draft of the song that eventually evolved into Snooze, which is part of his most recent Agust D project D-DAY.

Even though the BTS rapper-producer called him his seonsaengnim—the Korean word for "Teacher"—as Sakamoto battled cancer for his final bout, he nevertheless delighted his ardent fans despite his feeble and worn appearance. Yoongi then sought permission from the late Sakamoto to play a short song on his piano.

Seated on the piano, Yoongi played the traditional refrain of Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence meekly but passionately, even stumbling timidly over a few notes he missed. Nevertheless, Sakamoto continued to support him with a proud smile.

In Snooze the BTS idol articulates a letter to an apprentice who, in turn, evolves into a mentor of those who dare to dream. The rapper also said in his documentary that the song is also for young artists who are training to become idols. Suga says the song is also dedicated to people who work tirelessly to achieve their goals but give up when they see obstacles.

Although Snooze is one of Sakamoto's last works of art, the letter isn't complete. According to a proverb that the maestro once believed in, "Art is long, life is short."

From the trailblazer responsible for YMO and endless movie score pages to the young Daegu boy inspired to create beats using Sakamoto samples and eventually become one of the biggest pop stars in history, countless others aspire to follow this problematic but fruitful path.

Agust D's song will live on because it was written for future generations; hence, it resonated with millions of admirers across borders. Echoing the same emotions, fans and ardent admirers of the particular track gathered on Twitter to appreciate the tune's beauty and laud the artist behind it.

Meanwhile, D-DAY was listed as one of the eight best K-pop albums in 2023 by The L'Éclaireur Fnac France, an esteemed publication. The solo effort reached the top of several music charts and was honored by several prestigious magazine houses as one of the greatest albums of 2023.