On September 22, 2023, a heartwarming story touched the hearts of BTS fans worldwide. Despite Suga's ongoing military duties, a particular and special fan has won the hearts of many.

She happens to be the daughter of Ryuichi Sakamoto, the esteemed Japanese singer with whom Suga collaborated on a song for his D-DAY album. However, Sakamoto passed away before the album's release.

Expand Tweet

Miu Sakamoto, his daughter, took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Suga and extend her best wishes for his future military service. It was a delightful surprise for fans to learn that she was also a dedicated member of the BTS Army.

In her heartfelt message, she thanked Suga for his kindness during the collaboration with her father, highlighting the profound impact he had on them. This message deeply touched the hearts of everyone who read it.

Miu Sakamota posts, "I will always cherish the love you poured on us," as a thank you to BTS' Suga

BTS' official social media channel made an important announcement, revealing that member Suga's official military enlistment date is set for September 22, 2023.

This moment carries immense emotional weight as BTS fans, the ARMY, prepare to bid a temporary farewell to their beloved BTS member. However, amid this poignant juncture, there was someone else extending warm wishes: Miu Sakamoto, the daughter of Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Expand Tweet

One of the tracks from Suga's D-Day album is the dramatic rap-rock ballad Snooze, listed as a collaboration between Agust D (Suga's pseudonym), Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Woosung, the leader of the South Korean rock band The Rose.

However, many fans may not be aware of the strong bond that existed between the iconic Japanese singer and the K-pop sensation. In one of his last essays, featured in the Japanese literary magazine Shincho, Sakamoto recounted a meeting with Suga that occurred in Tokyo in September 2022.

Despite the briefness of their encounter, it left an indelible mark on Sakamoto, who characterized the worldwide superstar as "humble and cool" and profoundly committed to the world of music. Suga also had immense respect for the Japanese singer and looked up to him as a hero.

Unfortunately, Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away on March 28, 2023, at the age of 71, after battling cancer. He continued to work tirelessly until the very end of his life.

To commemorate this person on the significant day of Suga's military enlistment, Miu Sakamoto took to Instagram, sharing a heartfelt Instagram story. In her post, she wished the idol all the best and expressed gratitude for the positive influence he had on her and her father's lives.

Her post featured a photo of Suga playing the piano during one of his concerts, accompanied by these words:

"Beautiful Yoongi-san, I will always cherish the love you poured into us. When the seven reunite in 2025, I want to know I did my best from a different place. I want to be proud of myself and partake in this call of love once more. I'll be waiting for you. May you have wonderful days ahead, encountering happiness every day. Always be happy." ~translation via Twitter/SUGAprojPN39

These words touched each and every fan of the ARMY fandom as they appreciated Miu for her words. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The admiration that Miu holds for BTS, especially Suga, was evident through various instances where she has shown her support. One platform where her appreciation shines is Instagram, where she actively engages with BTS content, frequently liking posts from Suga. However, Miu's dedication to expressing gratitude goes beyond social media interactions.

A notable event that exemplifies Miu's devotion occurred recently when she traveled to Bangkok, Thailand, to attend Suga's concert on June 10, 2023. This act of going the extra mile to be present at the performance demonstrates her deep admiration for the BTS member and her commitment to tangibly showcasing her appreciation.

Expand Tweet

Despite Miu's endeavors, her connection with BTS and the impact it has had on her life remain relatively unknown to the world. However, she remains steadfast in her desire to express profound gratitude towards Suga for the honor he bestowed upon her father. This heartwarming gesture from Miu touched the hearts of the entire music community.