How did Ryuichi Sakamoto die? Cause of death explored as Oscar-winning composer dies aged 71

Well-known record producer, composer, and actor Ryuichi Sakamoto recently passed away from cancer on March 28 at the age of 71. His family revealed the news in an official statement on Twitter, where they stated that he had been undergoing treatment since 2020. The statement further read:

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to his fans and all those who have supported his activities, as well as the medical professionals in Japan and the U.S. who did everything in their power to cure him."

The statement mentioned that Sakamoto's funeral was held in the presence of family members and that for now, they won't be able to accept "calls of condolences, offerings of incense or flowers, and the like." They asked everyone for privacy while they mourn the loss of Sakamoto.

Ryuichi Sakamoto had been struggling with cancer for a long time

Ryuichi Sakamoto was diagnosed with oropharyngeal cancer in June 2014 and took a break from his work to get treatment. He recovered and returned to work the following year, saying that he was feeling better.

Ryuichi Sakamoto was battling cancer since 2014 (Image via K.M. Krause/Getty Images)

However, he was diagnosed with rectal cancer in January 2021. This time, he said that he had decided to live with the disease and would continue to make new music.

He wrote on his website in 2021 that it was bad news but thanked his doctors for the successful surgery. He added:

"Due to these circumstances, travelling long distances for work will be difficult. Still, I will continue to work as much as I can during treatment … From now on, I will be living alongside cancer. But, I am hoping to make music for a little while longer."

While he was playing for a concert in December 2022, he shared a statement on his official website, saying that he does not have the strength he used to have before and that he cannot perform at a concert of about an hour to 90 minutes. He continued:

"As a result, I've recorded it song by song and edited it together so it can be presented as a regular concert – which I believe can be pleasurable in the normal way."

Ryuichi Sakamoto contributed to the soundtrack of several hit movies

Born on January 17, 1952, Ryuichi Sakamoto joined the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music in 1970. He soon began working as a session musician and his first album, Thousand Knives, was released in October 1978.

He continued to release more albums during the 80s and his latest album, titled 12, was released in January this year. The album received a positive response and it reached the top spots on Japanese Albums, Japanese Combined Albums, and Japanese Hot Albums.

Sakamoto was a producer of several albums and worked with artists like Mari Iijima, Thomas Dolby, Aztec Camera, Miki Nakatani, and others. He was the composer of the instrumental song, Japanese Soccer Anthem, which was played at the beginning of events sponsored by the Japan Football Association.

Sakamoto soon started working on films and contributed to the soundtrack of several hits like The Last Emperor, The Little Buddha, Snake Eyes, Femme Fatale, Minamata, The Revenant, and more.

Ryuichi is survived by his wife and manager Norika Sora, and four children.

