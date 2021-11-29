Who is Shannon Abloh? All about Virgil Abloh's wife as visionary designer passes away at 41

Virgil Abloh recently passed away at the age of 41 following a battle with cancer. His family also confirmed the news on Instagram.

Abloh's family said they were devastated to announce his death and added that he was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. The designer is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh, children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, sister Edwina Abloh, and parents Nee and Eunice Abloh.

Virgil Abloh had struggled with a rare type of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma for the last two years. His family mentioned that he decided to fight the battle privately after being diagnosed in 2019 and underwent several treatments.

Abloh's friends described him as a kind, generous, thoughtful, and creative genius while paying tribute. Well-known personalities from the fashion world also expressed their grief over his death.

Marc Jacobs also remembered him and sent his condolences to the family.

About Virgil Abloh's wife in brief

Shannon Abloh works at Monster (Image via Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Shannon Abloh is the American program manager at Monster, and she met her husband in high school. They dated for ten years and got married in 2009.

Although her exact date of birth is not known, Shannon was born in 1981. She received her bachelor's degree from Edgewood College in Wisconsin and mostly stayed away from the limelight. She began her career as a manager at Yahoo, where she was a media planner and accounts manager.

Her net worth is estimated to be around $500,000, and she mostly earns from her work as a program manager. Shannon Abloh has worked with several brands and sponsors and lived in a mansion with her family in Chicago.

She recently gained a lot of attention following the death of her husband, Virgil Abloh. He was a well-known fashion designer and entrepreneur and made his debut in the fashion world as an intern at Fendi in 2009.

Virgil Abloh and Kanye West collaborated and launched Virgil's career with the founding of Off-White. Abloh's name was also included in Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

Edited by Ravi Iyer