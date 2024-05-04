Begins Youth: Cast and character guide on who’s playing who in the BTS drama

Begins Youth has been garnering attention from BTS fans given its storyline being inspired by The Most Beautiful Moment in Life universe portrayed by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Junglook. The Bangtan Universe has showcased the story of seven young boys, their friendship, and their journey to becoming adults.

The show's first four episodes aired on April 30, 2024, on the Xclusive platform. The drama stars Seo Ji-hoon, Ahn Ji-ho, Noh Jong-hyun, Kim Yoon-woo, Jeon Jin-seo, Jung Woo-jin, and Seo Young-joo. The drama is directed by Kim Jae-hong and written by authors Kim Soo-jin and Choi Woo-joo.

Expand Tweet

BTS drama Begins Youth's character guide: Seo Ji-hoon, Seo Young-joo & more

Seo Ji-hoon as Jin or Kim Hwan

Seo Ji-hoon who has shown his acting skills through K-dramas such as The Revenge of Others, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, and more will portray the role of Kim Hwan. So far in the Bangtan Universe, the eldest member Jin has been illustrating this character through music videos.

Kim Hwan is the son of a National Assembly member who follows his father's orders. He appears to be a well-settled person. However, he faces difficulties expressing himself despite coming from a wealthy background. He meets six young boys as he is transferred to a new school, who will become a huge part of his life in the future.

Seo Young-joo as RM or Kim Do-geon

Seo Young-joo as Kim Do-geon (Images Via Instagram/@joooooo_0216)

Actor Seo Young-joo who previously appeared in dramas like The Killing Vote, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, will play the role of Kim Do-geon.

The BTS leader RM was seen as Kim Do-geon in the group's music videos, webtoon, and other content so far. Seo Young-joo’s Kim Do-geon comes from an underprivileged background and works hard to earn a living, on the positive side he maintains exemplary grades in his academic life.

Noh Jong-hyun as Suga or Min Ce-in

Noh Jong-hyun as Min Ce-in (Image Via Instagram/@ro_0116)

Noh Jong-hyun is set to play the character BTS' Suga portrayed in The Most Beautiful Moment in Life universe. Noh Jong-hyun's Min Ce-in is a young boy who enjoys playing piano and finds solace in the company of his six friends.

Surrounded by rumors of murdering his mother and setting his house on fire, the speculations are not true as Min Ce-in loved his mother the most. Noh Jong-hyun was previously seen in The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, Duty after School, Kkondae Intern, and more.

Ahn Ji-ho as J-Hope or Jeong Ho-su

Ahn Ji-ho is set to play the role of Jeong Ho-su which was previously portrayed by J-Hope in the BTS music videos. Jeong Ho-su has a passion for dancing and has an optimistic outlook toward life. He faces a traumatic experience in his childhood as he was abandoned at an amusement park.

However, he gets along well with his friends despite his past events. Ahn Ji-ho was previously seen in Gyeongseong Creature, All of Us Are Dead, and Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days.

Kim Yoon-woo as Jimin or Park Ha-ru

Kim Yoon-woo as Jimin (Images Via Instagram/@wells_entertainment)

My Dearest actor Kim Yoon-woo will play the character Park Ha-ru. So far Park Ha-ru was portrayed by the BTS vocalist Jimin in the HYYH plot line through the septet's music videos. Park Ha-ru has a contagious smile, a young boy with a warm heart who has been through traumatic events in the Past.

Jung Woo-jin As Kim Taehyung or Kim Joo-an

Jung Woo-jin Kim Joo-an (Images Via Instagram/@bigpicture_ent)

BTS' Kim Taehyung's character Kim Joo-an from the Bangtan Universe will be depicted by Kim Joo-an in the Begins Youth drama. Kim Joo-an's life takes a tragic turn as his father turns into an alcoholic after his mother leaves their home suddenly. Kim Joo-an lives by each day hoping for his father to leave his addiction.

Jeon Jin-seo as Jungkook or Jeon Je-ha

Jeon Jin-seo as Jeon Je-ha (Images via Instagram/@enterseven7)

Actor Jeon Jin-seo was last seen in The World of the Married, Graceful Family, and The Legend of the Blue Sea. He plays the character Jeon Je-ha who is portrayed by Jungkook in the BTS Universe. Due to his insecure family, Jeon Je-ha faces mental health issues. He finds comfort in life as he helps Min Ce-in, his friend.

Begins Youth airs four episodes every Tuesday on the paid platform Xclusive at 16:00 KST. The final four episodes will release on May 14, 2024.