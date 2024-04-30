BTS' Suga becomes 1st & only K-soloist with multiple albums surpassing 800M streams on Spotify with D-DAY as the latest addition

BTS’ Suga became the first and only Korean solo artist to have multiple albums surpass 800 million streams on Spotify. On Monday, April 29, his latest album, D-DAY, released in 2023, crossed 800 million plays on the music service platform and became the latest addition to the feat. Notably, his previous album D-2 released in 2020 has crossed over 900 million streams on Spotify.

Moreover, in August 2023, Suga surpassed 3 billion streams across all his credits on different profiles, including Suga and Agust D on Spotify. This significant achievement made him the most-streamed South Korean rapper on the platform. Some of the BTS rappers' most streamed tracks include Haegeum, Daechwita, Girl of My Dreams with Juice WRLD, Blueberry Eyes with American singer Max, and SUGA's Interlude with Halsey.

BTS’ Suga's solo endeavors: D-DAY Album, World Tour, and more

Suga debuted as a K-pop idol under BigHit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC) as a member of BTS in 2013. In 2016, he started releasing his solo music under the name of Agust D showcasing a different music style from his group. The idol is known for his heartfelt songwriting skills as his personal experiences inspire his songs.

He released his first album D-2 on May 22, 2020, with the lead track Daechwita followed by the album D-DAY with the title song Haegeum on April 21, 2023. The album had nine tracks besides the lead track: AMYGDALA, SDL, Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, and Life Goes On.

He also collaborated with different artists for his B-side tracks like HUH?! featuring j-hope, Snooze featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s WOOSUNG, and People Pt.2 with IU.

In April last year, Suga went on a solo world tour named Agust D Tour 'D-Day' right after its release. In September 2023, it was announced that Suga's solo world tour emerged as the highest-grossing concert tour by a solo act in the history of K-pop.

With 28 shows spanning Asian and North American countries, the BTS member earned approximately 57.2 million USD. Moreover, he also ranked No. 37 on the 2023 Billboard Top Tours Year-End Chart as the only K-pop solo act to do so.

BTS’ Suga's Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie becomes the highest-grossing film by a K-soloist

As per Trafalgar Releasing official website, the AMYGDALA singer's Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie has become the highest-grossing concert film of 2024 in the United States and globally by a K-pop soloist. Suga has earned 10.16 million USD through limited screening of the movie in different countries spanning from April 10 to April 13, 2024.

The distribution team’s website shared a statement with HYBE regarding the film's success.

It stated,

“The electrifying concert film has grossed a total of $10.16 million worldwide from limited showtimes. This gross gives Agust D, aka SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS, the highest grossing U.S. and worldwide concert film of 2024 as well as the highest grossing cinema event ever from a K-pop solo artist.”

The movie portrays the scenes captured through the BTS rapper’s solo concert tour that took place between April 25, 2023, to August 6, 2023. It featured artists like his fellow group members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. Moreover, artists like El Capitan, Adora, Park Shin-won, Kim Jin-hun, Lee Yeon-jun, Kim Chang-hyun, June, and Ten Crew were also seen.

Meanwhile, the Agust D singer is currently completing the mandatory military conscription since September 22, 2023. He was the third BTS member to enlist following Jin and j-hope. The singer is expected to be reunited with the K-pop group in 2025.