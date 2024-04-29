BTS' Kim Taehyung becomes the 1st & only K-pop soloist to win The Fact Music Awards seasonal Best Music category twice

On April 29, BTS member Kim Taehyung won The Fact Music Awards in the seasonal Best Music category for his latest English single FRI(END)S. This is the second time the singer has received this award, as previously his song Slow Dancing bagged the Best Music Fall at The Fact Music Awards, last year. This makes him the first and only K-pop solo artist to receive a seasonal Best Music category award at the TMA.

The BTS vocalist took the internet by storm with his debut solo album Layover’s release in September 2023. While serving in the military, he surprised fans and listeners with his latest song FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024.

This award is given based on votes cast by fans on the Fan N STAR app to pick the Best Music Spring, and the final voting of the awards was held between Monday, April 15 at 12 pm KST and Monday, April 29 at 12 pm KST. According to the official page of Fan N STAR, Kim Taehyung’s song ranked No. 1 with over 113,540,183 votes to receive this award.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung bags The Fact Music awards seasonal Best Music Spring for FRI(END)S

On March 15, Kim Taehyung dropped his highly anticipated single FRI(END)S alongside an exciting music video featuring British actress Ruby Sear. The song took over International music charts dictating the No. 1 rank on iTunes charts in multiple regions. FRI(END)S entered the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 and marked his highest-charting solo song on the chart.

With the help of fans’ votes, V's FRI(END)S entered the top 20 of the Best Music Spring list alongside other artists’ music like J-Hope's Neuron, PLAVE's WAY 4 LUV, n.SSign’s Happy &, and many more. The BTS member will receive the trophy for The 2024 Fact Music Award Best Music category representing the Spring season.

Notably, J-Hope's Neuron ranked No. 2 and as the prize, his advertisements will be displayed on a public Bus for a whole month. Meanwhile, PLAVE secured the third position and will have an advertisement displayed at the Gangnam Shinnonhyeon Station digital bus shelter for a month.

Kim Taehyung’s FRI(END)S recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify as the first K-pop song in 2024 to do so. He also joined his fellow members Jimin and Jungkook as the third K-pop solo artist to spend 200 days on Spotify's Global Artists Chart.

About Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S music video

The FRI(END)S music video follows the story of a young man, surrounded by happy couples, who seem deeply in love. The man played by Kim Taehyung himself is seen leaving his house and encountering many such couples. However, in the first half of the video, he unexpectedly loses his life following an accident.

As the music video moves forward, actress Ruby Sear enters the scene as V's love interest. They showcase beautiful synergy as a happy couple, however, this time the couples around them seem to be unhappy and irritated at each other.

The music video garnered attention from fans and netizens for its unique concept and storyline, where the main character once again ended up losing his life in a similar accident. The music video quickly surpassed 1 million becoming the fastest video on YouTube to reach this feat in 2024.

Meanwhile, the BTS member has been serving in the military since December 11, 2023. Following the five-week basic training, he continued with an additional three-week training to join the Special Duty Team. Currently, the Slow Dancing singer is reportedly deployed at the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps located in Chuncheon, Gangwon of the South Korean Army.