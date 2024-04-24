BTS’ Kim Taehyung joins Jimin and Jungkook to become the only K-soloists to spend 200 days on Spotify Global Artists chart

BTS member Kim Taehyung completed 200 days on Spotify's global chart, becoming the third K-pop solo act to reach this milestone. On April 23, the K-pop idol ranked No. 184 on the Daily Top Artists Global chart on Spotify.

Kim Taehyung joined his fellow BTS members Jungkook and Jimin as the third Korean solo artist to spend over 200 days on the Spotify chart. Taehyung has taken over the international music charts with his solo music releases, including songs from his album Layover and his latest single FRI(END)S. His rankings have remained stable on the charts for 200 days, with increasing streams every day.

Besides his solo debut, his fellow bandmates Jungkook and Jimin also made their solo debuts in November 2023 and March 2023, respectively.

Kim Taehyung has not only achieved this feat as a solo artist but also as a part of the K-pop septet. Notably, BTS has also crossed the 200-year-old streak on the Spotify Global Artists chart.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's solo music achievements and records on Spotify charts

The BTS member made his official solo debut on September 8, 2023, with the R&B and jazz album Layover, which featured five tracks: Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano. Ver). The singer received much appreciation from fans and listeners as it ranked on multiple global music charts like Billboard, iTunes, Spotify, and more.

Previously, on April 2, 2024, four songs by the K-pop singer surpassed 300 million plays on Spotify. His songs Love Me Again, Christmas Tree, Sweet Night, and Slow Dancing amassed 300 million streams on the music service platform. This has made him the third Asian solo artist to have most songs reach the feat of 300 million streams and also the fifth Asian act overall to reach this milestone.

The BTS member has been serving in the military since December 11, 2023, and has been releasing his solo projects, including his latest single, FRI(END)S, for which he worked before enlisting. His music video feature on K-pop star IU's Love Wins All gained attention online for their concept, compelling storytelling, and the acting prowess of the two singers.

Kim Taehyung’s single FRI(END)S also received appreciation for its music video and created new records for 2024. The song garnered one million views on the video on YouTube, becoming the fastest music video to reach this feat in 2024.

The track marked the biggest debut day for a K-pop song on Spotify in 2024, with 4,728,233 filtered streams; it charted on the Spotify Global Songs Chart at No. 7.

Notably, the song achieved an All-Kill on eight major markets on iTunes, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Canada, and Australia. It reached No. 1 in over 90 regions on the iTunes charts within 24 hours of its official release on March 15, 2025.

Kim Taehyung reportedly appeared in 2nd Unit's promotional video

On April 17, media agency News 1 reported that V appeared in a promotional video for the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps. Following the report, the video was uploaded by the unit members on the YouTube channel they run, and reportedly, the filming site was revealed to be the 2nd Corps.

Kim Taehyung reportedly showcased his shooting skills and was also seen handling the weapons well. Furthermore, the singer was said to have not missed a single target while firing the gun. Reportedly, the combat shooting training video in which Kim Taehyung participated was all over social media due to his strong gaze, which was dubbed “dignified appearance” by the media agency.