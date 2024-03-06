"K-army you are so lucky!": Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung announces a pink-themed FRI(END)S release party for membership holders

BTS’ Kim Taehyung has surprised fans by announcing a release party for his upcoming single, FRI(END)S. On March 6, BIGHIT MUSIC made an official announcement about the party for V's upcoming solo song for BTS’ Weverse membership holders on March 16 in Seoul. Following the concept of the song, the event is also themed around the color pink and fans have been asked to wear outfits accordingly.

“We cordially invite our dear BTS OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders to the special space to celebrate the release of V's digital single 'FRI(END)S'. The 'FRI(END)S PARTY' will be filled with a variety of fun activities, including booths, exhibitions, and special gifts that you can enjoy, making it a gift-like day for ARMY.”

This has sent fans into a frenzy. As the party is to be held at a cafe in Seoul, it is not entirely wrong to assume that only those currently in South Korea will be able to attend.

International fans expressed their envy towards those who will be attending the event. One user on X said, “K-army you are so lucky!”

Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung announces a themed FRI(END)S' release party for Weverse membership holders

As Kim Taehyung is gearing up for his upcoming solo track FRI(END)S, it came to light recently that he has planned a pink-themed release party for his fans. The party is scheduled to be held at Cafe POZE, in Seongsu, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 11 am KST to 8:50 pm KST.

600 ARMYs who hold the group's Weverse membership will be able to attend the event. These lucky fans will be selected through a raffle and the winners will be announced after 7 pm KST on Wednesday, March 6.

The event will be held in 10 sessions of 50 minutes with only 60 fans participating per session. Due to the given number of participants, fans may have to quickly leave the site after their session ends.

The announcement has led to a massive wave of reactions from fans online, with many expressing how jealous they are, as only a few lucky fans in South Korea will be attending the event.

Kim Taehyung's highly anticipated digital single, FRI(END)S, is slated to release on March 15 at 1 pm KST. Meanwhile, as mentioned earlier, the pink-themed release party is scheduled to be held at Cafe POZE in Seongsu, on March 16, 2024.