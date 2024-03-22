BTS' Kim Taehyung’s latest single FRI(END)S achieves an “All- kill” topping 8 major markets on iTunes

BTS’ Kim Taehyung broke the internet with his latest achievement through his recent single FRI(END)S on the iTunes charts. The singer has achieved an “All-kill” on 8 major markets for iTunes, topping all of them. Kim Taehyung’s song charted at No. 1 on iTunes in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France.

On March 15, the BTS member dropped his highly anticipated solo song FRI(END)S on different music platforms. The singer demonstrated his impact on the audience, with the song receiving a huge amount of love from fans and listeners across the globe.

The song reached the No. 1 position on the iTunes charts in over 90 countries within 24 hours of its release, and has now reached No. 1 in a total of 96 countries. Notably, on March 22, all four versions of the track including the Sped Up, Slowed Down, and Instrumental versions took over the top four spots on the United Kingdom iTunes chart.

BTS' Kim Taehyung tops 8 major markets on iTunes with the latest solo single FRI(END)S including USA, UK, Japan, and more

BTS’ Kim Taehyung's recent single FRI(END)S reached No. 1 in eight major markets of iTunes: United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France achieving a significant, “all-kill”.

Fans have been enjoying the song as they tune in to stream the track on different music platforms. Additionally, Kim Taehyung is also the first K-pop artist in 2024 to reach No. 1 on the United States iTunes chart.

Besides iTunes, The Layover singer made the biggest debut day for a song on Spotify in 2024, with over 4.7 million streams. FRI(END)S currently has surpassed 25 million plays on the platform.

The music video of the song also received compliments from fans and viewers for its concept and storyline. The video reached 1 million views on YouTube, becoming the fastest MV on the platform to reach this feat in 2024.

Kim Taehyung's FRI(END)S’ reaction videos

The Slow Dancing singer dropped fun content for fans, including popular actors and musicians joining his FRI(END)S reaction videos released on BTS’ official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV. In the first week of the song's release, BIGHIT MUSIC released three different reaction videos, featuring actors like IU, Lee Jung-jae, Sung Dong-il, Yum Jung-ah, Lee Jin-wook. The Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-shik also participated in a reaction video.

South Korean lyricist Kim Eana, Producer Na Yeong-seok, and V's labelmates LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, TXT, and TWS also joined a video.

FRI(END)S is available for streaming on major music platforms like iTunes, Spotify, and more.