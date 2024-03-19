“It captures my playful and mischievous side”: BTS’ Taehyung gives an insight on the ideation & filming process behind FRI(END)S MV in the making film

On March 19, BTS’ Kim Taehyung dropped the exciting behind-the-scenes film of his solo music video FRI(END)S on the official YouTube channel of the group. The Layover singer has been making headlines for the music video and its intriguing concept, where he displayed his acting skills since its release.

The behind-the-scenes video showed glimpses of the goofy and playful side of the singer as he was seen having fun with the crew members. Kim Taehyung was seen having snacks and also sharing them with his crew members in one of the clips in the video.

Furthermore, V revealed his motive behind the concept of the video and also discussed the process of the filming. He said,

“This is a cute and lighthearted song with the intent to put a smile on ARMY's faces. It captures my playful and mischievous side and we mixed elements here and there that will make you smile. We made this video with the hope that ARMY will smile as they watch it.”

“Taehyungie is working hard right now”: BTS' Kim Taehyung shows his playful and mischievous side in the making film of FRI(END)S music video

BTS’ Kim Taehyung released the official music video for his latest solo song FRI(END)S on March 15. The highly anticipated music video created a huge buzz on social media for its storyline, and fans could not help but swoon over V's acting skills.

Recently, the singer dropped the making of the MV where he was seen in his element at the filming set. He opened up about his experience of working with a huge number of cast members and extended his gratitude towards them.

In one part of the behind-the-scenes video, the Slow Dancing singer was seen eating and sharing the snacks, which were prepared as props for the MV. He was also seen looking around the supermarket (which was used for the filming of the MV) for strawberry jam. V showed his mischievous side when he hilariously tried to sneak out some snacks from the MV location.

In one part of the video, Kim Taehyung shared that he was working hard given the cold weather conditions of the filming site, he said,

“Taehyungie is working hard right now”.

In another footage, he shared that he was reminded of BTS’ RUN and I Need U filming where he had a similar scene to the one in FRI(END)S music video. In the FRI(END)S music video, the idol was seen falling on his back with a serious expression in one scene, the BTS singer had a similar scene in the RUN music video where he fell in the water.

The video concluded V's heartwarming message for his fans where he wished for them to smile while they watched this music video.

More about BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s FRI(END)S

Given the enormous popularity of the BTS vocalist, the music video quickly reached 1 million views on social media, becoming the fastest song video to reach this milestone in 2024. Furthermore, the song also reached No. 1 in 90 regions on iTunes charts within the first 24 hours of its release, including the United States.

Many celebrities participated in the reaction videos of FRI(END)S, which were released on March 16 and 18, respectively. The idol's close friends, that is, the Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and Choi Woo-sik were some celebrities who reacted to the music video.

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, producer Na Yeong-seok, Reply 1988 actor Sung Dong-il, actress Yum Jung-ah, and BTS’ label mates LE SSERAFIM also joined the reaction video.