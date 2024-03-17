Doctor Slump: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Doctor Slump, featuring Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong-Ha, dropped its highly anticipated finale episode on Sunday, March 17, 2024. This Netflix drama follows the story of two doctors, Yeo Jeong-woo, a plastic surgeon, played by Park Hyung-sik, and Nam Ha-neul, an anesthesiologist, played by Park Shin-hye. They are high school rivals who reunite with each other in their worst phase.

The two go through multiple hurdles and end up finding solace in each other and develop their relationship from rivals to friends to lovers. With a stellar cast and captivating storyline, this K-drama started with an impressive ranking on Netflix charts by topping in 11 countries, including Indonesia, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and more.

Doctor Slump ending explained: Yeo Jeong-woo restarts his clinic and Nam Ha-neul takes a stand for herself at the hospital

Nam Ha-neul, portrayed by Park Shin-hye, once again faced a similar crisis to the one she did in the initial episodes of Doctor Slump, where the hospital management treated her unfairly. She was offered a six-month business trip where she would get an opportunity to understand different anesthetic systems abroad before the opening of a new branch of the hospital.

However, her offer was rescinded as it was offered to another professor before Nam Ha-neul and she had now agreed to go on the trip. Nam Ha-neul had overcome depression and decided to not blame herself for others’ faults. She spoke up to her department head about her feelings over this issue, knowing nothing would change.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik's Yeo Jeong-woo restarted his practice and opened up his clinic, but this was a smaller one as he wished to focus on building rapport with his patients and not exhaust himself.

Yeo Jeong-woo found out that her mother was the major reason why Min Kyung-min (Oh Dong-min) could not be there for his father during his last moments. Talking to his mother about this incident, Yeo Jeong-woo learned that his mother had no remorse about it. Moreover, she did not pay attention to this matter either.

Yeo Jeong-woo decided to focus on the happy memories he had created with Min Kyung-min and less on the painful ones.

Bin Dae-yeong (Yoon Park) and Lee Hong-ran (Kong Seong-Ha) started dating after developing feelings while helping each other as single parents. Bin Dae-yeong's teenage daughter Bin Eun-jeong (Hwang Do-yun), realized that the person her father likes was helping him to understand her better. Bin Eun-jeong encouraged her father to ask her out and showed her support for his NeoTube dream.

Bin Dae-yeong was seen growing a natural and healthy relationship with Lee Hong-ran's son Jin-Woo (Kim Hee-Seong), given their similar hobbies. Lee Hong-ran opened up that she liked Bin Dae-yeong because of his warm and kind heart and assured him that both of them could take turns protecting each other.

Will there be a season 2 of Doctor Slump?

Doctor Slump gave closure to all the characters, including Nam Ha-neul’s brother, Nam Ba-da (Yoon Sang-hyeon), who started earning as an employee at their uncle's restaurant. Uncle Tae-seon (Hyun Bong-sik) also reunited with his first love, who was the reason why he opened up the milmyeon restaurant.

Nam Ha-neul and Yeo Jeong-woo became each other's strength in their hard times and overcame their problems together, despite being rivals in high school. The two made new memories with each other by doing things Nam Ha-neul could not do as a student. Yeo Jeong-woo naturally built a strong relationship with Nam Ha-neul's family that he never could with his family.

This rom-com kept it simple with the wedding scenario by showcasing just the pre-wedding photoshoot images in the final scene.

There is less possibility of a second season of Doctor Slump as the storyline saw a significant development between the main characters. However, nothing has been confirmed by the production team.

Doctor Slump, starring Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Park, and Kong Seong-Ha, is available on Netflix for fans to stream.