Fans swoon over Doctor Slump couple Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik look for latest magazine pictorial: "They look amazing"

Elle Korea has recently covered an exclusive interview with the stars of Doctor Slump, Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik. Currently, the magazine has only revealed the official pictorial from the interview with the “Be My Valentine!” theme. Elle Korea shared the photos, stating,

"A lovely vibe that makes you feel comfortable to watch. Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik, the two main characters of the drama Doctor Slump. Check out the lovely pictorial of two actors who believe that hard times of life come to everyone, and hope this story will be a comfort and hope for everyone."

Naturally, fans of Shin-hye and Hyung-sik are thrilled to see them together on Elle Korea, and they are eagerly waiting to see their favorite couple in the upcoming drama. Netizens are now showering their support and appreciation on the Doctor Slump couple.

Fans are loving the “Be My Valentine!” photoshoot of Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik for Elle Korea

Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik both worked in the popular classic Korean drama The Heirs in 2013. Shin-hye started her career pretty early in 2003, whereas Hyung-sik began his journey as a Korean actor in 2012. It has been 11 years since they last worked together, and they have now once again joined hands for Doctor Slump.

In celebration of their comeback as a drama couple, Elle Korea has carried out a photoshoot and an exclusive interview with Shin-hye and Hyung-sik. In the interview, they talked about their feelings about working together again after 11 years. The detailed interview will be available in the February issue of Elle Korea and on the official YouTube channel of the magazine.

Currently, the pictorial is available via the official Instagram of Elle Korea, and fans are swooning over the visuals of the actors. The photos have gone viral as many have reposted them, stating that the Doctor Slump couple looks amazing. Fans are saying that both actors look cute, and people are happy to see them together again.

Doctor Slump, a South Korean romantic comedy K-drama, starring Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik will come out on January 27, 2024. The series is about two former rivals who unexpectedly become each other's support systems during a difficult time in their lives.

The series will air on JTBC every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST). International fans can stream the K-drama on Netflix and Rakuten Viki.