“OUR RIVAL TO LOVER TROPE IS COMING”: Fans excited as Park Hyung-Sik and Shin-Hye-starring K-drama ‘Doctor Slump’ releases new teaser poster

The teaser poster for JTBC's forthcoming drama, Doctor Slump, features Yeo Jung-Woo (played by Park Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-Neul (played by Park Shin-hye), setting the backdrop for an intriguing competition between two protagonists of the same age.

This upcoming drama also marks the on-screen reunion of Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik, who will be seen together a decade after co-starring in the 2013 drama, The Heirs. The teaser shows them dressed in school uniforms.

Fans are floored by JTBC's latest drop and took to social media to express their excitement for the drama to be aired.

Fans shaking with excitement to see Park Hyung-sik and Shin-hye reunite for Doctor Slump

In the teaser poster, Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik's on-screen reunion after ten years is brilliantly captured, as is their compelling bond. The poster brings back memories of the Youngwon High School, the place where the two protagonists first met.

Both actors can be seen in school uniforms against a background that is reminiscent of a graduation album. The adage displayed on the teaser poster highlights how competitive they are and how dynamic their connection is. It reads:

"There are no two suns under the sky, and there are no two first-place students in the entire school!"

The pair's intense glance in the poster's layout alludes to an upcoming conflict and the well-known enemies-to-lovers cliché.

Fans were left excited as the latest teaser poster for Doctor Slump went viral online, promising a gripping and enticing plot. The series premieres on January 27, 2024.

More about the plot of Doctor Slump

The plot of Doctor Slump, a romantic comedy, follows Yeo Jung-Woo (played by Park Hyung-Sik) and Nam Ha-Neul (portrayed by Park Shin-Hye) as they negotiate an uphill battle in their life after straying from prosperous paths. The two opponents, who despise each other, end up crossing paths again at the bleakest points in their respective lives.

Unexpectedly, this meeting turns into a source of mutual encouragement, bringing with it happiness, smiles, and reassurance.

Doctor Slump is penned by Baek Sun-Woo, the creator of another blockbuster hit K-drama, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? The upcoming JTBC television series is directed by Oh Hyun-Jong, who is well-known for his work in Find Me in Your Memory and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo.

The forthcoming JTBC K-drama is set to make its worldwide debut on January 27, 2024.