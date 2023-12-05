Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye's upcoming drama Doctor Slump is finally set to air in January 2024 and fans can't keep calm. The two actors are set to reunite after a decade as they were last spotted in the school drama The Heirs.

As both the actors will appear in the upcoming romance and doctor-themed drama Doctor Slump, fans have high expectations. The K-drama community can't wait to see the on-screen chemistry between Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye.

Expand Tweet

Park Hyung-sik recently made a cameo in Strong Girl Nam-soon while Park Shin-hye last featured in Sisyphus: The Myth.

Doctor Slump is set to release on January 27, 2024

Expand Tweet

The upcoming comedy and romance drama Doctor Slump is slated to premiere on January 27. The drama will have sixteen episodes, each with a duration of forty-five minutes.

It will be available to stream on Netflix for the international audience, while on the JTBC channel for domestic viewers.

The official plot for Doctor Slump by IMDb reads:

"A drama about the growth and love of two main characters who quit their jobs as doctors and live in a rooftop house."

Cast

The main cast of the drama includes Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye, who are set to portray the characters of Yeo Jeong-woo and Nam Ha-neul in the upcoming medical drama. It is helmed by the director Oh Hyun-jong who is known for projects including The One and Only, Find me in your memory, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and others.

It is penned by the screenwriter Baek Sun-woo who is known for projects including What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, My Roommate is a Gumiho, and others.

Park Hyung-sik as Yeo Jeong-woo

Park Hyung-sik is set to portray the role of Yeo Jeong-woo in the drama. Jeong-woo is one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in the country. He has always been at the top of his class during his college days.

However, after meeting with an unfortunate accident, he is unable to do anything and encounters the rival from his past, Nam Ha-neul, who tries to help him when he's at the lowest point in his life.

Park Hyung-sik is known for dramas including Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, The Heirs, Our Blooming Youth, Soundtrack #1, Hwarang, and others.

Park Shin-hye as Nam Ha-neul

Park Shin-hye is set to portray the role of an anesthesiologist in Doctor Slump who has hustled throughout her life. She has had no time to study or deal with anything. At a time when she tries to explore other aspects of her life, she meets Jeong-woo, and finally, love blossoms. Both Ha-neul and Jeong-woo find solace in each other's bond, which their work field never provided them.

She is known for dramas including The Heirs, Memories of the Alhambra, Pinocchio, Doctors, Flower Boy Next Door, Heartstrings, and other dramas.

No trailer has been released for Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye's Doctor Slump yet. K-drama fans are eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of the upcoming medical drama.