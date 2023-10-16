"He is a dream": Fans euphoric as BTS' Jimin shines in ELLE Korea's latest fashion film

Park Jimin of the famous K-pop boy group BTS grabbed the attention of fans after he appeared in a fashion film released by ELLE Korea on October 16, 2023. The Like Crazy singer was seen donning ensembles from Dior and flaunting accessories from Tiffany & Co.—two of the luxury brands that have appointed him as their global ambassador.

The BTS singer, who is renowned worldwide, also featured on the cover of ELLE Korea for the magazine's 31st anniversary.

As the global ambassador for both the House of Dior and Tiffany & Co., fans believed that the Like Crazy singer and songwriter did justice to these distinguished brands in the video. They were bewitched by the grandeur of his look and took to social media to praise him.

Expand Tweet

"Jimin truly is other worldly": Fans stunned by the BTS idol's ethereal visuals in ELLE Korea fashion film

ELLE Korea captioned the viral video "Second Wind," mentioning how it is of utmost importance for the BTS idol to be able to perform on a perfect stage.

"It's okay to not be perfect. But the stage has to be perfect," Park Jimin told ELLE Korea

Expand Tweet

In the brand's fashion film, Jimin was seen looking as ethereal as ever as he walked down a hallway and was also seen sliding on a bed staring at the ceiling.

The caption of the post led several fans to speculate if ELLE Korea's mention of "Second Wind" could be a hint at the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's possible solo project. Others praised the breathtaking visuals of the BTS megastar as they took to Twitter to react to the clip.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, during his interview with the publication, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter expressed his desire to explore various things and gain confidence, which he believes is crucial for an artist to create more art.

In other news, on October 10, 2023, the BTS idol made waves after the Business of Fashion (BoF) Class of 2023 released an article, in which they singled out the Like Crazy singer for being revered in the fashion business. The singer-songwriter of the track Like Crazy—which debuted at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100—was chosen for special consideration and praised for being recognized as a style icon, earning him a BoF 500 designation, which he has held since 2019.

Meanwhile, the BTS idol, who is also a well-acclaimed Korean solo artist, will be releasing his solo documentary movie, Jimin's Production Diary, which chronicles the journey and work that went into writing and producing his debut solo album FACE, which released on March 24, 2023.