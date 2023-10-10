“Fashion Icon Jimin”: Fans laud as Jimin gets a special mention in BTS' inclusion in the Business of Fashion (BoF) Class of 2023

BTS Jimin made headlines on October 10, 2023, after the Business of Fashion (BoF) Class of 2023 published an article where the prestigious organization specifically mentioned Jimin for being reverential in the fashion industry. The Like Crazy singer-songwriter was singled out for special attention and noted for having been recognized as a style icon prior to everybody else, giving him a BoF 500 status since 2019.

Fans praise the BTS idol's influence on the fashion world (Image via Twitter/@JiminGlobal)

Furthermore, Jimin was also featured as a Model & Muse and was held as an icon molding the global fashion industry even in the publication for the BoF Class of 2019. Due to their numerous accomplishments in the fashion industry, BTS has just been added to the Business of Fashion (BoF) community, Class of 2023. BTS made a formal entry onto their list on October 7, 2023.

Receiving recognition from the Business of Fashion (BoF) community is an instance of the utmost prominence. BoF 500 is the authoritative appropriate index of a select number of people from around the world who are thought to be the shapers of the multi-trillion dollar global fashion industry that is currently valued at between $1.7 trillion and $2.5 trillion.

Jimin is the only BTS member and the only 3rd generation K-Pop idol to be recognized by BoF

Jimin's enormous influence is seen not only in the music industry but also in the fashion industry, where he was first acknowledged by influential figures in the industry years ago.

Fashion enthusiasts have always lauded the Serendipity singer for his extraordinary talent for fusing several styles to produce his own distinctive appearance which has been the gasoline that has propelled him to the coveted recognition from the close-knit and exclusive fashion aristocracy.

Fans praise the Like Crazy singer for his global impact (Image via Twitter/@Night110815)

Hence, when the largest luxury fashion company in France, Dior, announced Jimin as their Global Brand Ambassador on January 30, 2023, it didn’t come as a shock for the fans but rather a much-awaited confirmation from both parties.

Furthermore, he currently serves as the Global House Ambassador for the luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co. With each public appearance for the companies, Jimin has considerably increased the value of the brands since his fans frequently end up selling out any apparel and accessories that he is spotted wearing at any time.

According to various Fashionbiz, a top Korean fashion magazine, the Serendipity singer has been the driving force behind BTS' agreement to serve as Louis Vuitton House Ambassador. His media promotional impact on Louis Vuitton was enormous, earning him the moniker LV FRONTMAN.

Even at the eighth edition of the Paris Luxury Summit, his image from the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Seoul was the only one displayed on the big screen.

Dior's official announcement of the BTS idol being the face of their brand (Image via Twitter/@Dior)

Further, according to Vogue Business, Jimin's appearance at the Dior event during Paris Haute Couture Week (January 23 – 26, 2023) generated $16.7 million in EMV (earned media value). The influencer and analytics company Lefty provided the data. The idol’s appearance at Dior, according to Lefty’s brand analyst, Hugo Ramos, was "a huge success," according to the magazine.

Lefty data also reveals that BTS's Instagram interaction is 4.62 percent, far higher than the 2 to 2.5 percent norm for celebrities, even though the members have turned off the comments feature on their respective Instagram profiles.

Tiffany & Co.'s announcement of the BTS idol being the face of their brand (Image via Twitter/@TiffanyAndCo)

Moreover, to further highlight BTS Jimin's hold on the fashion industry and its luxury maisons, Yves Saint Laurent, yet another iconic luxury house, had previously been in touch with one of his fan sites to inquire about using one of his photos for advertising in their Paris headquarters and in the Asia area.

To add some context, in 2019, Yves Saint Laurent or YSL contacted the BTS idol's fansite. The fansite in question, @laststop_jimin announced the news on its Twitter handle, further clarifying that the image would be used solely for demonstrative purposes to show that BTS Jimin wore the YSL's ensemble sponsored by the brand and that it was not intended for commercial gain and would only be displayed on their system.

YSL contacted the BTS idol's fansite to ask for his image. (Images via Twitter/@itboypop)

In addition, GQ Magazine previously named him one of the Top 10 male celebrities for outstanding dressing. With these and several more instances, it is simple to understand the BTS member's unrivaled impact in the fashion industry, especially in the luxury sector, given the attention he garners from numerous top luxury fashion firms, and why he himself became a member of BoF at such an early stage.

Fans rejoice as Jimin features on the covers of both ELLE Korea and GQ Korea, being the face of Dior and Tiffany & Co.

On October 10, 2023, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter took social media by storm as both the international fashion magazine houses dropped the cover images of the singer. The idol can be seen flaunting various sensational looks in Dior and accessorizing them with Tiffany & Co.

Fans flood praises at the BTS idol and hail him as "Prince Dior" and more.

Fans praise the BTS idol in Tiffany & Co. and Dior (Image via Twitte/@JIMIN95s)

Fans praise the BTS idol in Tiffany & Co. and Dior (Image via Twitte/@jmfolder)

Fans praise the BTS idol in Tiffany & Co. and Dior (Image via Twitte/@CYPHERS_DDAENG3)

Fans praise the BTS idol in Tiffany & Co. and Dior (Image via Twitte/@jacquemusx)

Moreover, members of the group have signed several deals, ambassadorships, and sponsorships with well-known companies, including Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Celine, Calvin Klein, and more.

The BTS members have also appeared on the covers of several fashion publications, including numerous foreign editions of Vogue, W, Harper's Bazaar, GQ, Esquire, and Dazed.

In other news, the BTS member announced his upcoming documentary film Jimin's Production Diary on October 10, 2023, which has riled up the whole BTS fandom.