"The supportive Hyung": Fans react as Park Seo-joon streams fellow Wooga Squad members Park Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik's latest K-dramas

Park Seo-joon has been gaining attention from fans for his support of his close friends and actors Park Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik. The two Wooga Squad members were the lead casts in the Netflix K-dramas Doctor Slump and A Killer Paradox.

The squad is known for their family-like friendship and bond, and their fans have witnessed many wholesome moments between these celebrities on the show In the Soop: Friendcation.

Recently, Park Seo-joon shared stories on his Instagram page streaming the two shows, receiving praise from fans for supporting Hyung (elder brother) of the Wooga Squad members. A Killer Paradox starring Choi Woo-shik aired on Netflix on February 9, and the Itaewon Class actor shared that he watched the eight-episode series, complimenting the actor for his acting skills in his stories.

Similarly, he shared a screen grab from Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung-sik where he plays Yeo Jeong-woo, a famous plastic surgeon in South Korea. Watching Park Seo-joon tune in to watch his friends’ K-dramas, fans rejoiced online. They called him “supportive Hyung.”

“So supportive to his dongsaeng”: Fans praise Park Seo-joon for supporting Park Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik on the release of their latest K-dramas

The popular celebrity friends group, named Wooga Squad includes renowned actors and musicians. The members are BTS’ Kim Taehyung, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik, and record producer Peakboy. The group was formed when Park Seo-joon met Kim Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik on the set of Hwarang, and he later introduced them to Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy.

A Killer Paradox was the one he binged as all the episodes were out featuring Choi Woo-shik, Sun Suk-ku, Kim Yo-han, and Lee Hee-joon. The drama follows the story of Lee Tang, a young college student who falls into the trap of murdering people one by one as he realizes that the people he killed have committed serious crimes.

On the other hand, Doctor Slump features Park Hyung-sik, Park Shin-hye, Yoon Park, and more. This depicts the story of two high school rivals who have met again after years in the worst times of their lives as doctors, leading to a new romantic relationship.

Fans who noticed the Gyeongseong Creature star enjoying his close friends’ shows and sharing them on his social media were delighted to see another update about the Squad members.

Here are some reactions.

Previously, on January 30, Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye appeared on Na Yeong-seok PD's Live radio show to promote their ongoing rom-com series. Choi Woo-shik and Park Seo-joon surprised the cast by making a special appearance on the show.

They were seen sharing their friendly banter on camera during the radio show. As the members of Wooga Squad are usually spotted together, fans could not help but miss BTS’ Kim Taehyung's presence, who is also a part of the group. Kim Taehyung was not present on the show due to his military service.