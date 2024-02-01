From Sweet Home 3 to A Killer Paradox: A complete list of K- Drama first looks previewed in Netflix's 2024 lineup trailer

Netflix has dropped the exciting trailer for its upcoming K-dramas, including the highly awaited third season of Sweet Home, Squid Game season 2, A Killer Paradox, and more. Every year, the OTT platform releases a trailer, sparking excitement among K-drama fans with its lineup.

This year's lineup promises shows with compelling plots that are sure to captivate viewers. Here is the list of dramas displayed in the preview of Netflix's 2024 K-drama lineup trailer starring widely known actors like Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Song Kang, Choi Woo-shik, Koo Kyo-hwan, and many more.

Sweet Home 3 to A Killer Paradox: K-drama first looks showcased in 2024 Netflix lineup trailer

1) Sweet Home 3

Sweet Home season 2 aired on December 2023 after three years of waiting since its first season. Based on the webtoon of the same name, the K-drama sheds light on the story of a teenager surviving a monster apocalypse with his fellow residents.

With a jaw-dropping end to the second season, the drama will soon be back with cast members Song Kang, Go Min-si, Lee Jin-wook, and more. The third season is set to air in the summer of 2024.

2) Parasyte: The Grey

Netflix series Parasyte: The Grey is adapted from the popular Japanese manga written by author Hitoshi Iwaaki. This sci-fi horror drama follows the story of Jung Soo-in, played by Jeon So-nee, a woman who turns into a prey to parasites. As the parasites cannot take over her brain, she turns into a monster.

Koo Kyo-hwan will play Seol Kang-woo, who goes after the parasites to reach his missing sister. Lee Jung-hyun will play Choi Joon-kyung, the leader of Team Grey, a squad that tackles these invasive forms.

3) Squid Game 2

Squid Game, the highly anticipated K-drama, took over Netflix charts as one of the most-watched non-English series. This series will be coming back with a second season, featuring a star-studded cast, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Im Siwan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and many more.

The show depicts the lives of 456 players who enter a life-threatening game where only one person comes out alive, bagging 45.6 billion won.

4) Gyeongseong Creature season 2

Gyeongseong Creature aired the first part of season 1 on December 22, 2023, on Netflix, creating much curiosity among viewers. While the second part aired on January 5, 2024, leaving room for many unanswered questions, the series is all set to return with season 2 this year.

The K-drama is set in Gyeongseong in 1945, following the life of Yoon Chae-ok, a spy, as she searches for her missing mother and confronts a mysterious creature. On the other hand, Park Seo-joon plays the role of Jang Tae-sang, a well-known pawn shop owner in the city.

5) Hellbound season 2

Hellbound, which aired in 2021, is based on the webtoon of the same name and saw immense popularity in its viewership. The drama follows the story of Jung Jin-su (played by Yoo Ah-in in season 1 and Kim Sung-cheol in season 2), the leader of a religion that appears more like a cult.

He predicts the death of people based on divine justice. However, things turn upside down when a group of people starts standing up against it.

6) The 8 Show

The 8 Show, starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Cheon Woo-hee, illustrates the story of a mysterious game featuring eight individuals who enter a building and live on different floors. The cash prize is a huge sum of money.

However, when the players buy basic survival items including food and water, which cost more than usual, a certain amount of money from the prize will be deducted. This political drama is inspired by two different webtoons known as Money Game and Pi Game and is set to air on Netflix this year.

7) A Killer Paradox

The K-drama A Killer Paradox features Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, and Lee Hee-joon. According to Netflix, the story is as follows:

“When one accidental killing leads to another, an ordinary young man finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.”

Choi Woo-shik will play the role of the college student Lee Tang and Son Suk-ku will portray the character of the detective. The drama is scheduled to air on February 9, 2024.

Following the release of the trailer, it has been confirmed that the aforementioned K-dramas will air this year. However, they are yet to announce the release dates of the shows.