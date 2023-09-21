"Use it to pay bail": Fans react as someone threw a bundle of cash at Yoo Ah-in after he leaves the court following alleged illegal drug charges

A bundle of notes was thrown at Yoo Ah-in, one of the Chicago Typewriter actors, as he was exiting the Seoul Central District Court following his pre-trial detention hearing on September 21, 2023, according to a report from the South Korean news outlet MBC News.

As reported by the South Korean media outlet The Korea Times:

Yoo is charged with violating the Narcotics Control Act by using more than seven types of drugs, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Yoo Ah-in has previously been accused of using drugs for non-medical purposes, including marijuana, propofol, cocaine, ketamine, zolpidem, midazolam, alprazolam, and two other drugs, all of which are banned in South Korea. The actor is facing severe consequences as a result.

The actor is accused of violating the Narcotics Control Act by having drugs in his possession, intentional destruction of evidence, and attempting to escape from the country. At the time of his departure, the actor was attacked by an individual with a bundle of money, who stated that he should use the money to pay for his bail.

Fans are enraged at how people are treating Yoo Ah-in

Fans defending Hellbound actor

As Yoo Ah-in emerged from the Seoul Central District Court after his pre-trial detention hearing, he was accompanied by plainclothes police officers who held him tightly. Media personnel halted him and posed a few questions, to which he replied quietly.

He continued walking with the officers when someone from the crowd suddenly hurled bundles of money at the Chicago Typewriter actor, suggesting that he should use the money for his bail.

The video capturing this incident went viral on social media, and the actor displayed no reaction to the person who tossed money at him. He proceeded straight to the car. Fans who watched the video were appalled by the treatment the actor received, believing he should have been offered proper rehabilitation and treatment facilities for his alleged drug use.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the event where a man threw a bundle of money at Yoo Ah-in:

Fans are also discussing the actor's philanthropic activities in the past, emphasizing how frequently he has donated to uplift underprivileged children, covering their tuition fees, and contributing to victims related to the sinking of the MV Sewol tragedy discreetly.

Fans are stating that, despite his inherently good nature, everyone in South Korea is against him due to his alleged drug use. They seem unaware of the pain the actor has been enduring. Moreover, the actor has suffered from a bone tumor, causing severe chronic pain, which might have driven him towards habitual and illegal drug use.

Fans talking about philanthropic activities of actor

Many international fans have raised their voices, supporting the Chicago Typewriter actor and condemning the mistreatment he endured at the aforementioned event. They believe this treatment should not happen to anyone.

Furthermore, many fans argue that Yoo Ah-in should be rehabilitated and given proper treatment rather than being sent to prison. They also point out that other actors who committed worse crimes were not treated as harshly as he has been.

The actor has also been replaced in the second season of Hellbound, and fans are concerned about whether they will see Yoo Ah-in as an actor in the future.

Fans wish for Yoo Ah-in's speedy recovery and pray that he stops using drugs and receives the proper treatment he needs.