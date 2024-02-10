"This mv is gonna be talked about years to come": Fans react as IU & BTS' Kim Taehyung's Love Wins All music video gets a Wikipedia page

IU and BTS member Kim Taehyung's popular music video, Love Wins All, received its own Wikipedia page providing information regarding the video. On January 24, 2024, IU dropped the pre-release track as a part of her awaited musical comeback, it has received over 40 million streams on YouTube.

The Wikipedia page gives a background on the song including the changes in the name of the track (formerly Love Wins) surrounding the LGBTQ+ community. They have also added the success the song has achieved since its release on international and domestic charts.

Recently, fans found out that a Wikipedia page was created dedicating the song as well as the music video. They expressed their joy as not only the song is loved by millions of fans across the globe but as per fans Wikipedia will also present information regarding IU and Kim Tae-hyung's collaboration.

A fan on X said, "This mv is gonna be talked about for years to come".

"This is just beyond amazing": Fans react as IU and Kim Taehyung's collaboration MV of Love Wins All gets a Wikipedia page

Known for their friendship, IU asked the BTS member to appear in her music video. As the Slow Dancing singer was preparing to enlist in the military soon, he took some time out to make his appearance in the video.

This was one of the highly anticipated K-pop collaborations of this year, receiving much love from fans and viewers. It became one of the most spoken-about music videos due to the minute details about the main characters as well as the chemistry between the two stars. Fans highlighted the theories coming out from the cinematic video helmed by Concrete Utopia's director Uhm Tae-hwa.

Since fans found out about the Wikipedia page dedicated to the song they expressed their happiness, as they believe it would be accessible to more people apart from the common fans of IU and BTS' V. Fans shared their thoughts and opinions about the page on social media.

Here are some reactions:

IU's upcoming album and K-drama

The South Korean pop star is all set to make her musical comeback with the album The Winning on February 20 at 6 p.m. KST. She has also collaborated with the Looney Tunes character TWEETY bird for a special version of the album.

Furthermore, she has been confirmed to play one of the main characters of the upcoming Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines featuring Park Bo-gum, Park Hae-joon, and Moon So-ri. Acc

According to Netflix, the drama is as follows:

“When Life Gives You Tangerines’ (working title) traces the adventures of Ae-sun, “the remarkable rebel” from Jeju Island, and Gwan-sik, “the unyielding iron”.

The release date of this upcoming rom-com drama is yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

