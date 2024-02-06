IU X TWEETY 6th mini album 'The Winning' special version: Pre-order date, where to buy, and all you need to know

IU is geared up to release an exciting version of her upcoming album, The Winning, in collaboration with the popular cartoon character Tweety from Looney Tunes. This is one of the highly awaited musical comebacks of this year as the K-pop star is returning with an album after almost two and half years since the release of her album LILAC.

On February 6, 2024, the South Korean singer changed her Instagram profile picture after six years, shocking fans. Since 2018, IU had a picture of the Tweety bird (which is said to be her favorite character) as her profile picture.

This time, she picked an image of Tweety in a different style. The character is seen wearing a hat and hand gloves and is lying down. Soon, her agency made a surprising announcement with the special version of her upcoming album, The Winning, in collaboration with Tweety.

EDAM Entertainment also shared CD images of the special version of IU's upcoming album featuring the cartoon character. In the first photo, Tweety is wearing a fur hat. In another CD image, IU can be seen wearing a similar fur.

IU collaborates with Tweety for The Winning: Pre-Order date, where to buy, and everything you need to know

Pre-Order date

Alongside the CD images, EDAM Entertainment also shared information regarding the pre-order sale of the special version. The pre-order sales will begin on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Fans can reserve the Special Version of the singer's upcoming 6th mini album, The Winning, featuring the Looney Tunes character at 3 pm Korean Standard Time.

Where to buy IU's album The Winning?

The album's special version will be available for a limited period in the initial stage of the sale. Packaging information of the album and other details will also be unveiled on the day of the pre-order sale. According to EDAM Entertainment, fans can buy the album from any online K-pop album store.

Album tracklist

The Winning contains five tracks, in which two songs - Shopper and Holecene - serve as double title tracks. The B-side track Shh… features the vocals of NewJeans’ youngest member, Hyein, and Rollercoaster’s Jo Won-sun. I stan U and the pre-release track Love Wins All are the last songs on the album.

More about The Winning

On January 30, EDAM Entertainment unveiled the concept photos for IU's comeback album. Previously, she debuted blonde hair on January 11 at the Incheon International Airport, revealing her new hair for the comeback. In the concept photos, the singer posed in a refreshing setting, holding flowers and wearing casual oversized outfits and a white gown.

The album's pre-order began on January 31 and will be live until February 19. The physical album copies of The Winning are slated to be out by Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 6 pm Korean Standard Time. It will also be available on major music service platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.