"IUxTae MV is near!!": Fans speculate BTS' Kim Taehyung and IU's collaboration release as 'Celebrity' singer debuts pink-blonde hair

South Korean pop star IU recently debuted blonde hair with pink highlights, sending fans into a frenzy as they speculate her collaboration with BTS’ Kim Taehyung is near its release. On January 11, 2024, the Hotel Del Luna actress was spotted at the Incheon International Airport as she left South Korea to attend a Fashion event in Milan, Italy.

Previously, it was revealed that BTS member V is all set to appear in the eight singer’s upcoming music video. Known for their wholesome friendship, this collaboration will mark their first time working together on music.

It is natural for K-pop stars to dye their hair and adapt to new styles to blend in the distinct concepts for their comebacks. So, fans could not help but think it was for her comeback when they looked at her new hair color.

Many fans believed the hair indicated the collaboration music video with the Layover singer is near to its release and expressed their excitement on social media. A fan on X said, “IUxTae MV is near!!”.

“Bestie remind me of Vestie”: Fans believe IU's pink-blonde signals that the release of collaboration MV with BTS’ Kim Taehyung is near

On January 11, 2024, photos of the My Mister actress featuring her new hair and elegant airport fashion went viral on social media. She was seen wearing a black beanie with knit pants, long boots, and a beige long coat. Fans praised her effortless winter look and welcomed her at the airport with loud cheers. Also, many fans compared her blonde pink hair to Kim Taehyung’s blonde hair, praising their mesmerizing visuals.

She is making her comeback after two long years since the release of her album LILAC in 2021. Her new look has taken the internet by storm, as fans speculate the release date of her music video with V is closer than expected.

On December 5, 2023, before Kim Taehyung began his military service, BIGHIT MUSIC and EDAM Entertainment confirmed his appearance in IU's music video. However, her agency has not confirmed the release date yet. Here are some reactions to the actress's recent look:

What can we expect from IU and Kim Taehyung’s collaboration?

This is one of the most awaited K-pop collaborations of 2024, with Concrete Utopia director Uhm Tae-hwa helming the video. Award-winning director Uhm Tae-hwa participated in filming the VCRs of the BBIBBI singer's 10th anniversary World Tour DLWLRMA.

Furthermore, the Celebrity singer shared some spoilers regarding the collaboration in her YouTube vlog, revealing it to be something her fans had never anticipated. The music video is set to illustrate live-action aesthetics, creating much curiosity among ARMYs as they look forward to witnessing V in action.