Prominent cultural giants demand justice and reform following the untimely death of late actor Lee Sun-kyun

Lee Sun-kyun's death on December 27, 2023, shocked the Korean entertainment industry. A significant statement will be made at the Press Center in Seoul on January 12, 2024, by a group of well-known celebrities, including actor Choi Deok-moon, singer Yoon Jong-shin, and distinguished film directors Lee Won-tae and Bong Joon-ho.

The statement, entitled 'Demands of cultural artists facing the death of the late actor Lee Sun-kyun,' seeks to address the harrowing demise of the late actor on December 27, 2023, and to advocate for necessary changes to the cultural and arts landscape in order to avert tragedies of this nature in the future.

Distinguished personalities from the Korean entertainment sector attended the late actor Lee Sun-kyun's funeral to pay their condolences. Director Bong Joon-ho and actress Park So-dam, who starred alongside the dead in the highly regarded movie Parasite, were present.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains mention of death and suicide.

Yoon Jong-shin and Bong Joon-ho take strong stances in favor of artists' human rights and demand media outlets maintain journalistic standards

The alliance of about 29 organizations in the cultural and artistic domain, known as the Culture and Artists' Solidarity Meeting (temporary name), is profoundly saddened by Lee Sun-kyun's unfortunate passing. They are all determined to prevent such things from happening again. A full official scrutiny to determine what actually happened about Lee Sun-kyun's death is one of their main demands.

The press release issued by the Culture and Artists' Solidarity Meeting emphasized both their dedication to finding the truth and their shared sadness over Lee Sun-kyun's passing. They want to advocate for legislative changes to protect artists' human rights, press media outlets to remove stories that violate journalistic standards, and implore investigating authorities to look into the matter more thoroughly.

They also want media outlets to reconsider how they report stories, remove any that stray from responsible journalism, and review existing laws to safeguard the human rights of cultural artists.

On December 27, 2023, Lee Sun-kyun, who gained notoriety for his performance in the critically acclaimed movie Parasite, was discovered dead in a vehicle close to Waryong Park in Jongno-gu, Seoul. This happened not long after his third 19-hour law enforcement interrogation round over suspected drug usage.

Lee Sun-kyun maintained his stance that he wasn't guilty throughout the inquiry and sought to have a test involving a lie detector performed. Due to allegations that he used illicit narcotics at the residence of a hostess from a posh club in Gangnam, Seoul, the late actor had been undergoing a police investigation since October.

On top of that, in the wake of the drug accusations, the deceased actor found himself removed from his next film and endorsement deals, and he was compelled to settle for a $7.7 million fine for breaking his agreement with the producers.

After his death, it was revealed that the late actor was blackmailed by two women who extorted over 350 million KRW ($2,66,211.32) from him and allegedly drove him to commit suicide. As of January 6, 2024, both women have been charged with several criminal offenses, including blackmailing, extorting, threatening an individual's life, and more. They have been sent for prosecution and are currently waiting for trial.

The last rites and funeral of late South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun took place on December 29, 2023

The late actor Lee Sun-kyun's burial rites were held on December 29, 2023, at the Seoul National University Hospital in Yeongeon Dong, Jongno Gu, Seoul, according to Yonhap News. As Lee Sun-kyun's coffin was carried in a procession by over fifty other actors and family members, the mood was solemn.

A plethora of South Korean actors, including Park Sung-woong, Ha Jung-woo, Yoo Jun-sang, Yoo Hae-jin, Park Byung-eun, Park Seo-joon, and many more, came to pay their respects at the wake. They laid a wreath of mourning with their names engraved on it.

The funeral rites were prolonged by more than ten minutes by offering consolation and support to one another. Sun-kyun's wife, actress Jeon Hye-hin, clutched her son's hand as their eldest son led the procession bearing a photo of his father.

In addition, Yoo Seon and Kim Ji-hyun, who were friends with the deceased actor from their tenure at the theater school at the Korea National University of Arts, united in expressing mourning. Jeong Ryeo-won was Lee Sun-kyun's co-star in the drama Prosecutor's Civil War.

The effect Lee Sun Kyun had on the arts and culture sector was highlighted by Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Yoo In-chon's conspicuous attendance at the burial.

Disclaimer: Get assistance right away if you think that you or someone you know is in danger of self-harm or suicide by getting in touch with organizations that specialize in crisis intervention and suicide prevention both domestically (India +91-9152987821) and internationally.